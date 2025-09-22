Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’319 0.0%  DAX 23’536 -0.4%  Euro 0.9344 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’445 -0.3%  Gold 3’735 1.4%  Bitcoin 89’604 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7935 -0.2%  Öl 66.5 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Prognose gesenkt: VW-Aktie heftig unter Druck nach Porsche-Neuausrichtung
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Perspektive für Beschäftigte der Lürssen-Marinesparte im Falle einer Übernahme
EURO STOXX 50: Deutsche Bank und Siemens Energy neu aufgenommen - Aktien uneins
DZ BANK: Kaufen für Hannover Rück-Aktie
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.09.2025 17:20:25

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.54 USD 2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

22-Sep-2025 / 16:20 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets
DATE: September 22, 2025
Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013
 
It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.
 
Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.
 
  ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount    
  XS3187013423 22.09.2025 28.09.2026 EUR 20.000.000    

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 402756
EQS News ID: 2201724

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service