Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 31 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 505.50p Lowest price paid per share: 499.80p Volume weighted average price paid: 503.5108p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,436,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,610,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 503.5108

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1202 502.00 09:15:09 00030428092TRDU0 XLON 2128 502.00 09:15:09 00030428093TRDU0 XLON 545 499.80 09:34:18 00030428100TRDU0 XLON 637 499.80 09:40:47 00030428101TRDU0 XLON 566 499.80 09:47:48 00030428115TRDU0 XLON 586 501.00 09:59:03 00030428119TRDU0 XLON 630 501.00 10:01:31 00030428120TRDU0 XLON 175 500.50 10:01:31 00030428121TRDU0 XLON 452 500.50 10:01:31 00030428122TRDU0 XLON 556 500.50 10:01:31 00030428123TRDU0 XLON 352 502.50 10:27:17 00030428128TRDU0 XLON 259 502.50 10:27:17 00030428129TRDU0 XLON 543 502.50 10:27:17 00030428130TRDU0 XLON 551 504.00 10:42:37 00030428134TRDU0 XLON 134 504.00 10:42:37 00030428135TRDU0 XLON 402 504.00 10:42:37 00030428136TRDU0 XLON 35 504.00 10:45:03 00030428139TRDU0 XLON 562 504.00 10:45:03 00030428140TRDU0 XLON 1116 504.00 10:45:03 00030428141TRDU0 XLON 489 505.00 11:19:05 00030428158TRDU0 XLON 488 505.00 11:19:05 00030428159TRDU0 XLON 245 505.00 11:20:01 00030428162TRDU0 XLON 82 505.00 11:20:01 00030428163TRDU0 XLON 263 505.50 11:23:38 00030428169TRDU0 XLON 1274 505.50 11:23:38 00030428170TRDU0 XLON 182 505.50 11:23:45 00030428171TRDU0 XLON 1140 505.00 11:23:48 00030428172TRDU0 XLON 262 505.00 11:35:13 00030428217TRDU0 XLON 299 505.00 11:35:13 00030428218TRDU0 XLON 17 505.00 11:39:40 00030428232TRDU0 XLON 390 505.00 11:39:40 00030428233TRDU0 XLON 223 505.00 11:39:40 00030428234TRDU0 XLON 1670 504.00 11:39:59 00030428235TRDU0 XLON 587 502.50 11:50:41 00030428248TRDU0 XLON 1746 505.00 12:15:16 00030428262TRDU0 XLON 1602 505.00 12:15:16 00030428263TRDU0 XLON 112 505.00 12:22:21 00030428275TRDU0 XLON 385 505.00 12:22:21 00030428276TRDU0 XLON 55 505.00 12:22:21 00030428277TRDU0 XLON 219 505.00 12:24:18 00030428297TRDU0 XLON 285 505.00 12:24:18 00030428298TRDU0 XLON 89 505.00 12:24:18 00030428299TRDU0 XLON 639 505.00 12:26:12 00030428301TRDU0 XLON 826 505.00 12:28:26 00030428302TRDU0 XLON

