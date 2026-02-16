Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9116 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 4’995 -1.0%  Bitcoin 52’574 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7681 0.1%  Öl 67.7 -
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
RENK-Aktie rückt in den Fokus: Ausbau des US-Geschäfts durch Investitionen in Michigan
Roche-Aktie im Fokus: Phase-III-Studie zu Gazyva überzeugt bei Nierenerkrankung
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
Was steckt hinter dem TACO-Trade? So reagieren Investoren auf Trumps Drohungen
Suche...

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.02.2026 08:00:15

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.30 EUR -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

16-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 481.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 472.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 477.9341p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,284,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,762,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
795 476.60  08:18:52 00079188053TRLO0 XLON
502 476.00  08:25:55 00079188360TRLO0 XLON
155 476.00  08:35:29 00079189059TRLO0 XLON
447 481.00  09:48:05 00079191981TRLO0 XLON
220 481.00  09:48:05 00079191982TRLO0 XLON
601 481.00  09:48:15 00079192009TRLO0 XLON
13 481.00  09:54:12 00079192251TRLO0 XLON
175 481.00  09:55:49 00079192295TRLO0 XLON
749 481.00  09:55:49 00079192296TRLO0 XLON
733 481.00  09:55:49 00079192297TRLO0 XLON
117 480.80  09:59:42 00079192475TRLO0 XLON
510 480.80  09:59:46 00079192478TRLO0 XLON
40 480.80  10:07:49 00079193066TRLO0 XLON
743 481.00  10:19:10 00079193605TRLO0 XLON
700 479.00  10:43:59 00079194796TRLO0 XLON
692 476.80  11:15:49 00079195967TRLO0 XLON
88 478.20  11:42:28 00079196863TRLO0 XLON
626 478.20  11:42:28 00079196864TRLO0 XLON
1 478.40  11:57:05 00079197689TRLO0 XLON
485 480.00  12:10:09 00079198341TRLO0 XLON
256 480.00  12:10:09 00079198342TRLO0 XLON
768 481.20  12:24:18 00079199159TRLO0 XLON
764 479.00  12:42:44 00079200019TRLO0 XLON
683 476.40  12:58:20 00079200651TRLO0 XLON
46 476.00  13:19:39 00079201507TRLO0 XLON
21 476.00  13:19:39 00079201508TRLO0 XLON
342 476.00  13:19:39 00079201509TRLO0 XLON
652 476.40  13:34:30 00079202457TRLO0 XLON
857 477.00  13:43:55 00079202908TRLO0 XLON
673 476.80  13:43:55 00079202909TRLO0 XLON
498 476.40  13:45:06 00079202939TRLO0 XLON
216 476.40  13:45:06 00079202940TRLO0 XLON
765 476.20  13:58:48 00079204189TRLO0 XLON
1047 476.80  14:29:09 00079205738TRLO0 XLON
1424 475.80  14:31:32 00079205885TRLO0 XLON
691 475.20  14:31:33 00079205886TRLO0 XLON
655 474.60  14:38:15 00079206307TRLO0 XLON
797 472.00  14:43:38 00079206682TRLO0 XLON
729 474.00  14:57:30 00079207468TRLO0 XLON
104 475.40  15:05:33 00079207788TRLO0 XLON
632 475.40  15:05:33 00079207789TRLO0 XLON
7 475.20  15:05:42 00079207794TRLO0 XLON
807 475.20  15:05:42 00079207795TRLO0 XLON
720 476.40  15:16:05 00079208285TRLO0 XLON
643 475.20  15:16:43 00079208337TRLO0 XLON
330 479.40  15:33:53 00079209297TRLO0 XLON
460 479.40  15:39:09 00079209579TRLO0 XLON
742 479.40  15:39:09 00079209580TRLO0 XLON
661 479.40  15:39:09 00079209581TRLO0 XLON
9 480.80  15:46:50 00079209889TRLO0 XLON
658 480.80  15:49:50 00079210100TRLO0 XLON
645 480.80  15:52:56 00079210286TRLO0 XLON
2 480.40  15:56:02 00079210411TRLO0 XLON
6 480.40  15:56:02 00079210412TRLO0 XLON
772 480.40  15:56:30 00079210426TRLO0 XLON
228 480.40  15:56:30 00079210427TRLO0 XLON
746 480.00  16:02:50 00079210792TRLO0 XLON
7 480.20  16:04:58 00079210853TRLO0 XLON
6 480.20  16:04:58 00079210854TRLO0 XLON
647 480.20  16:09:00 00079211077TRLO0 XLON
892 479.40  16:19:16 00079211579TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418145
EQS News ID: 2276524

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service