Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’871 0.1%  SPI 19’052 -0.2%  Dow 48’804 -1.7%  DAX 24’992 -1.1%  Euro 0.9138 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’114 -0.3%  Gold 5’168 -1.2%  Bitcoin 48’884 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7761 0.2%  Öl 72.0 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
FMC-Aktie: Einführung des neuen Dialysegeräts könnte Fresenius Medical Care in 2026 bremsen
Deshalb legt der US-Dollar zu Franken und Euro leicht zu
Oerlikon-Aktie: Umsatzminus in 2025
dormakaba-Aktie: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang - Investition in US-Firma SwiftConnect
Galenica-Aktie: Tochter beendet Produktion in Interlaken
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.02.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.96 EUR -8.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

24-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 470.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 458.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 464.9210p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,404,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,642,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
681 468.80  08:16:28 00079316464TRLO0 XLON
387 470.80  09:17:08 00079318636TRLO0 XLON
769 470.20  09:33:23 00079319295TRLO0 XLON
752 470.00  09:39:42 00079319606TRLO0 XLON
676 469.60  09:39:54 00079319608TRLO0 XLON
638 466.40  10:12:12 00079320597TRLO0 XLON
763 465.80  10:12:14 00079320608TRLO0 XLON
681 464.80  10:26:12 00079320999TRLO0 XLON
752 465.00  10:29:33 00079321337TRLO0 XLON
345 464.60  10:30:33 00079321368TRLO0 XLON
375 464.60  10:30:33 00079321367TRLO0 XLON
669 465.80  10:43:21 00079321769TRLO0 XLON
761 465.80  10:43:21 00079321768TRLO0 XLON
628 465.80  10:43:21 00079321767TRLO0 XLON
737 465.00  10:51:17 00079321994TRLO0 XLON
722 469.00  12:01:46 00079323977TRLO0 XLON
753 469.00  12:01:46 00079323976TRLO0 XLON
763 466.60  12:22:02 00079324504TRLO0 XLON
700 464.60  13:20:13 00079325924TRLO0 XLON
652 464.00  13:32:44 00079326283TRLO0 XLON
706 465.60  13:55:48 00079327379TRLO0 XLON
133 465.60  13:58:21 00079327450TRLO0 XLON
529 465.60  13:58:21 00079327451TRLO0 XLON
765 464.60  14:11:12 00079327948TRLO0 XLON
758 466.00  14:16:20 00079328264TRLO0 XLON
55 465.80  14:29:45 00079328777TRLO0 XLON
626 465.20  14:29:48 00079328785TRLO0 XLON
113 464.80  14:31:55 00079328976TRLO0 XLON
171 464.80  14:34:32 00079329177TRLO0 XLON
465 464.80  14:36:16 00079329318TRLO0 XLON
755 462.60  14:40:16 00079329740TRLO0 XLON
672 460.80  14:44:48 00079330013TRLO0 XLON
721 460.60  14:55:33 00079330612TRLO0 XLON
736 463.00  15:15:51 00079331610TRLO0 XLON
750 462.00  15:33:45 00079332207TRLO0 XLON
667 461.80  15:37:31 00079332366TRLO0 XLON
694 463.00  15:42:30 00079332582TRLO0 XLON
678 460.60  15:59:50 00079333615TRLO0 XLON
736 460.60  15:59:50 00079333614TRLO0 XLON
638 458.80  16:09:25 00079334454TRLO0 XLON
10 458.80  16:09:27 00079334462TRLO0 XLON
418 458.80  16:13:13 00079334757TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418955
EQS News ID: 2280308

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service