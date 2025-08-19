Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.08.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.10 EUR -2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

19-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

368.40p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

364.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

366.2695p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,609,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,436,899.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 18/08/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.2695

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

 523

368.40

 08:04:11

00030082115TRDU0

XLON

 150

366.60

 08:09:01

00030082129TRDU0

XLON

 398

366.60

 08:09:01

00030082130TRDU0

XLON

 657

368.40

 08:18:29

00030082140TRDU0

XLON

 545

368.20

 08:18:29

00030082141TRDU0

XLON

 673

367.60

 08:33:38

00030082299TRDU0

XLON

 522

367.00

 08:33:38

00030082300TRDU0

XLON

 17

367.00

 08:33:38

00030082301TRDU0

XLON

 580

367.00

 08:53:44

00030082351TRDU0

XLON

 529

367.60

 09:01:04

00030082386TRDU0

XLON

 96

367.00

 09:01:22

00030082392TRDU0

XLON

 1,290

367.00

 09:01:22

00030082393TRDU0

XLON

 629

366.40

 09:12:53

00030082518TRDU0

XLON

 54

366.40

 09:20:36

00030082533TRDU0

XLON

 490

366.40

 09:20:36

00030082534TRDU0

XLON

 75

366.60

 09:40:23

00030082740TRDU0

XLON

 525

366.60

 09:40:23

00030082741TRDU0

XLON

 439

366.60

 09:40:23

00030082742TRDU0

XLON

 520

366.40

 09:40:23

00030082743TRDU0

XLON

 513

366.20

 09:40:23

00030082744TRDU0

XLON

 158

364.80

 10:04:32

00030082824TRDU0

XLON

 133

364.80

 10:04:32

00030082825TRDU0

XLON

 16

364.80

 10:04:32

00030082826TRDU0

XLON

 104

364.80

 10:04:32

00030082827TRDU0

XLON

 144

364.80

 10:04:32

00030082828TRDU0

XLON

 512

364.80

 10:11:57

00030082865TRDU0

XLON

 569

364.80

 10:18:40

00030082899TRDU0

XLON

 20

365.00

 10:27:07

00030082946TRDU0

XLON

 601

365.00

 10:27:07

00030082947TRDU0

XLON

 416

364.80

 10:30:40

00030082973TRDU0

XLON

 230

364.80

 10:30:40

00030082974TRDU0

XLON

 138

364.60

 10:30:40

00030082975TRDU0

XLON

 129

365.80

 10:44:24

00030083017TRDU0

XLON

 602

366.60

 10:48:05

00030083019TRDU0

XLON

 1,424

366.40

 10:48:05

00030083020TRDU0

XLON

 1,186

365.60

 11:23:18

00030083113TRDU0

XLON

 519

365.60

 11:23:18

00030083114TRDU0

XLON

 65

364.60

 11:37:11

00030083129TRDU0

XLON

 87

365.80

 11:47:08

00030083145TRDU0

XLON

 513

365.80

 11:47:08

00030083147TRDU0

XLON

 445

365.80

 11:47:08

00030083149TRDU0

XLON

 515

365.60

 11:47:08

00030083150TRDU0

XLON

 549

365.40

 11:59:04

00030083158TRDU0

XLON

 558

365.20

 11:59:04

00030083159TRDU0

XLON

 619

365.20

 12:23:38

00030083278TRDU0

XLON

 558

365.20

 12:32:13

00030083312TRDU0

XLON

 533

365.00

 12:32:13

00030083313TRDU0

XLON

 525

365.00

 12:32:13

00030083314TRDU0

XLON

 534

365.60

 12:54:05

00030083362TRDU0

XLON

 582

365.40

 12:54:05

00030083363TRDU0

XLON

 1,240

365.00

 13:06:37

00030083461TRDU0

XLON

 528

365.20

 13:23:45

00030083514TRDU0

XLON

 109

365.40

 13:30:06

00030083554TRDU0

XLON

 260

365.40

 13:30:06

00030083555TRDU0

XLON

 1,468

365.00

 13:30:08

00030083559TRDU0

XLON

 514

365.40

 13:47:13

00030083585TRDU0

XLON

 521

365.60

 13:52:24

00030083596TRDU0

XLON

 266

365.20

 13:56:01

00030083603TRDU0

XLON

 828

365.20

 13:56:01

00030083604TRDU0

XLON

 615

365.80

 14:08:47

00030083691TRDU0

XLON

 1,703

365.40

 14:14:16

00030083702TRDU0

XLON

 597

365.40

 14:26:45

00030083760TRDU0

XLON

 442

365.40

 14:30:05

00030083781TRDU0

XLON

 418

366.40

 14:39:31

00030083853TRDU0

XLON

 140

366.40

 14:39:31

00030083854TRDU0

XLON

 567

366.60

 14:41:45

00030083863TRDU0

XLON

 581

367.00

 14:47:05

00030083894TRDU0

XLON

 414

366.60

 14:47:58

00030083935TRDU0

XLON

 619

367.00

 14:51:24

00030083946TRDU0

XLON

 535

367.00

 14:55:27

00030083996TRDU0

XLON

 1,012

366.60

 14:55:27

00030083995TRDU0

XLON

 512

366.40

 15:04:10

00030084060TRDU0

XLON

 530

366.40

 15:04:10

00030084061TRDU0

XLON

 45

366.20

 15:11:51

00030084351TRDU0

XLON

 480

366.60

 15:18:00

00030084428TRDU0

XLON

 622

366.60

 15:18:00

00030084429TRDU0

XLON

 588

366.60

 15:21:39

00030084477TRDU0

XLON

 104

366.60

 15:26:04

00030084515TRDU0

XLON

 580

366.60

 15:26:46

00030084521TRDU0

XLON

 1,020

367.60

 15:38:19

00030084578TRDU0

XLON

 512

367.80

 15:40:12

00030084597TRDU0

XLON

 568

367.80

 15:42:24

00030084615TRDU0

XLON

 224

367.80

 15:46:27

00030084628TRDU0

XLON

 220

367.80

 15:46:27

00030084629TRDU0

XLON

 1,012

367.40

 15:46:33

00030084630TRDU0

XLON

 102

367.40

 15:46:34

00030084631TRDU0

XLON

 132

367.80

 15:57:30

00030084716TRDU0

XLON

 888

367.80

 15:57:31

00030084717TRDU0

XLON

 573

367.60

 15:57:31

00030084718TRDU0

XLON

 586

366.40

 16:00:05

00030084789TRDU0

XLON

 172

367.00

 16:11:40

00030084897TRDU0

XLON

 550

367.00

 16:12:35

00030084901TRDU0

XLON

 310

366.80

 16:15:21

00030084914TRDU0

XLON

 280

366.80

 16:15:54

00030084915TRDU0

XLON

 440

366.80

 16:15:54

00030084916TRDU0

XLON

 76

366.80

 16:16:15

00030084918TRDU0

XLON

 890

366.80

 16:16:15

00030084919TRDU0

XLON

 545

366.60

 16:17:25

00030084923TRDU0

XLON

 569

366.20

 16:20:09

00030084945TRDU0

XLON

 284

366.00

 16:21:21

00030084950TRDU0

XLON

 295

366.00

 16:21:21

00030084951TRDU0

XLON

 

  

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 399186
EQS News ID: 2185464

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service