04.09.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.04 EUR 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

04-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

360.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

351.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

357.7919p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,159,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,887,058.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 03/09/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.7919

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

615

356.00

08:07:43

00030113742TRDU0

XLON

1,062

354.60

08:11:49

00030113760TRDU0

XLON

578

353.20

08:18:03

00030113821TRDU0

XLON

573

351.80

08:30:36

00030113862TRDU0

XLON

558

351.60

08:30:36

00030113863TRDU0

XLON

532

354.40

08:53:29

00030113909TRDU0

XLON

546

353.40

08:55:03

00030113918TRDU0

XLON

278

353.00

08:59:24

00030113940TRDU0

XLON

256

353.00

08:59:26

00030113941TRDU0

XLON

526

356.60

09:16:00

00030113975TRDU0

XLON

21

356.20

09:17:25

00030113977TRDU0

XLON

502

356.20

09:17:25

00030113978TRDU0

XLON

534

357.20

09:25:43

00030114044TRDU0

XLON

1,106

358.60

09:40:05

00030114103TRDU0

XLON

587

358.00

09:42:17

00030114110TRDU0

XLON

1,019

357.80

09:42:18

00030114116TRDU0

XLON

553

358.20

09:58:56

00030114161TRDU0

XLON

548

358.20

09:58:56

00030114162TRDU0

XLON

549

357.80

10:10:25

00030114199TRDU0

XLON

1

359.00

10:29:43

00030114248TRDU0

XLON

1

359.00

10:29:43

00030114249TRDU0

XLON

1

359.00

10:29:44

00030114250TRDU0

XLON

1,260

359.80

10:38:22

00030114277TRDU0

XLON

619

360.80

10:45:35

00030114285TRDU0

XLON

369

360.40

10:45:38

00030114286TRDU0

XLON

4

360.40

10:45:38

00030114287TRDU0

XLON

5

360.40

10:45:39

00030114288TRDU0

XLON

3

360.40

10:45:39

00030114289TRDU0

XLON

3

360.40

10:45:40

00030114290TRDU0

XLON

1

360.40

10:45:40

00030114291TRDU0

XLON

1

360.40

10:45:41

00030114292TRDU0

XLON

1

360.40

10:45:49

00030114293TRDU0

XLON

63

360.00

10:59:56

00030114338TRDU0

XLON

118

360.00

10:59:56

00030114339TRDU0

XLON

275

360.00

10:59:56

00030114340TRDU0

XLON

1,118

360.80

11:17:31

00030114371TRDU0

XLON

208

360.80

11:17:43

00030114372TRDU0

XLON

363

360.80

11:17:43

00030114373TRDU0

XLON

1,062

360.40

11:17:46

00030114374TRDU0

XLON

615

360.60

11:51:30

00030114549TRDU0

XLON

393

360.60

11:51:30

00030114550TRDU0

XLON

209

360.60

11:51:30

00030114551TRDU0

XLON

242

360.60

11:51:30

00030114552TRDU0

XLON

493

359.60

12:03:50

00030114642TRDU0

XLON

516

359.60

12:03:50

00030114643TRDU0

XLON

7

359.20

12:24:36

00030114717TRDU0

XLON

605

359.20

12:24:36

00030114718TRDU0

XLON

391

359.00

12:24:42

00030114719TRDU0

XLON

64

359.80

12:37:12

00030114786TRDU0

XLON

1

359.80

12:37:17

00030114787TRDU0

XLON

1

359.80

12:37:41

00030114788TRDU0

XLON

7

359.80

12:40:10

00030114796TRDU0

XLON

110

359.80

12:41:29

00030114798TRDU0

XLON

428

359.80

12:41:29

00030114799TRDU0

XLON

517

359.80

12:41:29

00030114800TRDU0

XLON

520

359.60

12:41:29

00030114801TRDU0

XLON

522

359.40

12:41:29

00030114802TRDU0

XLON

166

359.20

12:58:56

00030114860TRDU0

XLON

2

359.20

12:58:56

00030114861TRDU0

XLON

3

359.20

12:58:56

00030114862TRDU0

XLON

1

359.20

12:58:57

00030114863TRDU0

XLON

1

359.20

12:58:58

00030114864TRDU0

XLON

47

359.40

13:12:26

00030114909TRDU0

XLON

317

359.40

13:12:26

00030114910TRDU0

XLON

30

359.40

13:13:42

00030114911TRDU0

XLON

330

359.40

13:13:42

00030114912TRDU0

XLON

570

359.20

13:13:43

00030114913TRDU0

XLON

521

359.20

13:13:43

00030114914TRDU0

XLON

2

359.20

13:13:43

00030114915TRDU0

XLON

528

359.40

13:31:08

00030114960TRDU0

XLON

5

359.20

13:31:10

00030114961TRDU0

XLON

1,196

359.20

13:31:10

00030114962TRDU0

XLON

180

359.00

13:31:11

00030114963TRDU0

XLON

20

359.00

13:31:11

00030114964TRDU0

XLON

17

359.00

13:31:12

00030114965TRDU0

XLON

12

359.00

13:31:12

00030114966TRDU0

XLON

7

359.00

13:31:13

00030114967TRDU0

XLON

7

359.00

13:31:13

00030114968TRDU0

XLON

3

359.00

13:31:14

00030114969TRDU0

XLON

1

359.00

13:31:14

00030114970TRDU0

XLON

2

359.00

13:31:15

00030114971TRDU0

XLON

1

359.00

13:31:16

00030114972TRDU0

XLON

673

358.20

13:47:03

00030115055TRDU0

XLON

524

358.20

13:47:03

00030115056TRDU0

XLON

570

358.00

14:01:59

00030115085TRDU0

XLON

540

358.00

14:01:59

00030115086TRDU0

XLON

548

357.80

14:01:59

00030115087TRDU0

XLON

267

357.80

14:01:59

00030115088TRDU0

XLON

259

357.80

14:01:59

00030115089TRDU0

XLON

56

357.20

14:18:39

00030115148TRDU0

XLON

3

357.20

14:18:40

00030115149TRDU0

XLON

4

357.20

14:18:41

00030115150TRDU0

XLON

2

357.20

14:18:41

00030115151TRDU0

XLON

2

357.20

14:18:42

00030115152TRDU0

XLON

1

357.20

14:18:42

00030115153TRDU0

XLON

1

357.20

14:18:43

00030115154TRDU0

XLON

1

357.20

14:18:49

00030115155TRDU0

XLON

553

357.20

14:24:20

00030115171TRDU0

XLON

535

357.20

14:24:20

00030115172TRDU0

XLON

524

357.20

14:24:20

00030115173TRDU0

XLON

519

357.00

14:24:20

00030115174TRDU0

XLON

585

355.80

14:30:00

00030115209TRDU0

XLON

547

355.40

14:38:16

00030115423TRDU0

XLON

1

355.40

14:42:16

00030115453TRDU0

XLON

576

355.40

14:42:16

00030115454TRDU0

XLON

25

355.80

14:45:22

00030115550TRDU0

XLON

1,071

355.80

14:45:22

00030115551TRDU0

XLON

534

355.40

14:54:13

00030115809TRDU0

XLON

518

355.40

14:54:13

00030115810TRDU0

XLON

593

354.60

14:58:00

00030115881TRDU0

XLON

227

354.40

15:02:47

00030116049TRDU0

XLON

27

355.00

15:04:14

00030116063TRDU0

XLON

384

355.00

15:04:14

00030116064TRDU0

XLON

136

355.00

15:04:16

00030116067TRDU0

XLON

535

353.60

15:04:44

00030116074TRDU0

XLON

561

356.20

15:14:17

00030116198TRDU0

XLON

27

357.20

15:22:48

00030116343TRDU0

XLON

144

357.60

15:24:56

00030116345TRDU0

XLON

567

357.40

15:24:56

00030116346TRDU0

XLON

521

357.20

15:24:56

00030116347TRDU0

XLON

526

358.20

15:32:37

00030116566TRDU0

XLON

377

358.20

15:36:01

00030116616TRDU0

XLON

212

358.20

15:36:01

00030116617TRDU0

XLON

535

357.40

15:39:07

00030116634TRDU0

XLON

80

357.40

15:39:07

00030116635TRDU0

XLON

436

357.40

15:39:07

00030116636TRDU0

XLON

7

357.20

15:48:32

00030116651TRDU0

XLON

535

357.20

15:48:32

00030116652TRDU0

XLON

307

357.80

15:52:04

00030116682TRDU0

XLON

233

357.80

15:52:04

00030116683TRDU0

XLON

237

358.00

15:55:48

00030116703TRDU0

XLON

149

358.00

15:55:48

00030116704TRDU0

XLON

69

358.00

15:58:33

00030116734TRDU0

XLON

47

358.00

15:58:50

00030116736TRDU0

XLON

24

358.00

15:58:50

00030116737TRDU0

XLON

552

358.00

15:58:50

00030116738TRDU0

XLON

871

357.80

15:58:51

00030116739TRDU0

XLON

666

357.80

15:58:51

00030116740TRDU0

XLON

570

358.20

16:09:00

00030116767TRDU0

XLON

573

358.20

16:09:00

00030116768TRDU0

XLON

558

358.40

16:11:54

00030116782TRDU0

XLON

533

358.40

16:11:54

00030116783TRDU0

XLON

623

360.00

16:18:26

00030116872TRDU0

XLON

534

359.60

16:18:50

00030116875TRDU0

XLON

540

360.00

16:24:54

00030116971TRDU0

XLON

480

360.00

16:24:54

00030116972TRDU0

XLON

536

360.00

16:24:54

00030116973TRDU0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Georgia Way

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 400743
EQS News ID: 2192760

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

