Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’063 -0.6%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9311 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’791 -0.1%  Gold 4’315 - Bitcoin 70’475 0.3%  Dollar 0.7926 0.0%  Öl 61.3 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Grayscale-Prognose: Bitcoin könnte 2026 neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Bessere Bewertungen in Nutzer-Umfrage zur Neuwagen-Verlässlichkeit
IPO-Markt im Blick: Michael Burry nennt zwei Aktien, die Berkshire Hathaway interessieren könnten
Suche...

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.01.2026 08:05:05

Total Voting Rights

Draper Esprit
5.65 EUR 1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Total Voting Rights

02-Jan-2026 / 07:05 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 December 2025 were as follows:

 

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues

 

189,046,450

Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury

 

13,436,112

Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue

 

175,610,338

 

The above figure of 175,610,338 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 413334
EQS News ID: 2253292

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service