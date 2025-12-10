Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Europas Börsengewinner 2025: Wo Anleger jetzt noch einsteigen können
Nach Kursrally 2025: Kann die SoFi-Aktie ihren Höhenflug 2026 fortsetzen?
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Intel-Aktie höher: EU-Strafe gegen Intel laut europäischem Gericht zu hoch
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Synopsys Aktie 975377 / US8716071076

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.12.2025 23:08:03

Synopsys, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

Synopsys
373.39 CHF -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $448.696 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $1.114 billion, or $7.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $2.255 billion from $1.636 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $448.696 Mln. vs. $1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $7.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.255 Bln vs. $1.636 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.52-$3.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.365-2.415 bln

For the full year, the company expects revenues between $9.560 - $9.660 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $14.32 to $14.40.