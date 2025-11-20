Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Aktie 150112877 / GG00BW5S7K10

20.11.2025 08:00:10

SWEF: October 2025 NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance
0.87 GBP -0.85%
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: October 2025 NAV

20-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) (Ticker: “SWEF”)

Net Asset Value, 31 October 2025

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 31 October 2025 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company’s Ordinary Shares was 95.63p (30 September 2025: 96.38p). Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more information.

 

Net Asset Value in total:

 

Loans advanced

£39.1m

Cash and cash equivalents

£14.0m

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

£0.0m

Other net assets/(liabilities)

(£1.3m)

Net assets

£51.8m

 

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 October 2025 are shown below.

 

 

Local Currency

Sterling (2)

Amounts drawn £m (1)

                  £27.2m

                     £27.2m

Amounts drawn €m (1)

                  €36.0m

                     £31.6m

Total drawn

 

                            £58.8m

 

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

 

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and “Loans advanced” in the first table is accrued income and impairment provisions.

 

 Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 31 October 2025:

 

 

October 2025 (pence)

NAV at the beginning of period

96.38

Operating Income available to distribute (3)

0.53

Realised FX gains / (losses) not distributable (4)

0.14

Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (5)

       (0.04)

Dividend declared

(1.38)

NAV at the end of the period

 95.63

 

(3) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute (see note 4 below). 

(4) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on a capital hedge before the loan matures. When this situation arises the Group separates the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and considers it unavailable to distribute or not as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be transferred to distributable income when the loan is settled, and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges over the life of the loan can be determined.

(5) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this may cause some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

 

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements.

Enquiries:

 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

 

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 20 3530 3630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

 

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

 

Notes: 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GG00BW5S7K10
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 408796
EQS News ID: 2232514

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

