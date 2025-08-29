Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’188 -0.3%  SPI 16’908 -0.3%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 23’902 -0.6%  Euro 0.9356 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’352 -0.8%  Gold 3’448 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’766 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8005 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 35: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek entscheidet sich wieder für NVIDIA-Chips - Huawei-Kombi ohne Erfolg
Neues Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen plant vor Börsengang Bitcoin-Käufe in Milliardenhöhe
August 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Urlaub und auf Reisen: Mit diesen Tipps wird das Smartphone zum perfekten Reisebegleiter
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.08.2025 00:10:41

Strata Critical Medical Sells Passenger Unit To Joby, Focuses On Healthcare Logistic

Blade Air Mobilit a
4.37 USD -7.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Strata Critical Medical (BLDE), formerly Blade Air Mobility, has sold its Passenger division to Joby Aviation.

The initial payment will be made in Joby stock, with up to $35 million in additional payments contingent on employee retention and financial milestones within 18 and 12 months of closing.

A further $10 million may be released from indemnity holdbacks, payable in cash or stock. Strata begins trading under the ticker symbol SRTA today.

The company is pivoting fully to its core business of medical air transportation, specializing in the delivery of human organs for transplant and related logistics services. Operating in the Northeast U.S., Southern Europe, and Western Canada, its Medical segment now drives the majority of revenue, aligning with market demand for healthcare logistics.

With a market cap of about $386 million, Strata reports 4.2% annual revenue growth and 39.7% growth over three years. Though margins remain negative (operating at -9.61% and net at -7.46%), a strong gross margin of 24.43% and balance sheet strength — current ratio 5.95, debt-to-equity ratio 0.04, and Altman Z-score 6.88 — reflect financial stability. Recent insider selling of nearly 295,000 shares could raise short-term concerns.

Valuation indicators (P/S of 1.46, P/B of 1.73) suggest modest overvaluation, while analysts maintain a $7.75 price target with a positive outlook. Technical indicators, including an RSI of 62.86, show neutral to slightly bullish sentiment. The company's beta of 2.73 signals high stock volatility.

Management said the sale to Joby advances Strata's strategic transition to medical logistics, offering a more stable and focused growth path than its Passenger division.

Friday, BLDE closed at $4.73, up 3.28%, and is trading after hours at $4.78, up 1.06%, on the NasdaqCM.