20.10.2025 22:41:04
Steel Dynamics Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $403.68 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $317.80 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $4.828 billion from $4.341 billion last year.
Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $403.68 Mln. vs. $317.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $4.828 Bln vs. $4.341 Bln last year.