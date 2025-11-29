Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’206 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8032 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
UBS bleibt bullish: KI-Rally bei NVIDIA-Aktie laut Analysten weit entfernt vom Höhepunkt
Highlight Communications-Aktie: Höherer Verlust trotz Umsatzplus
Intel-Aktie letztlich weit im Plus: Markt spekuliert über mögliche Kooperation mit Apple
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Aktie 119574465 / US8256932034

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.11.2025 12:35:40

Shuttle Pharma Appoints Christopher Cooper As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - In the SEC filing, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) announced on Friday that Timothy Lorber has resigned as Chief Financial Officer on November 21, 2025.

Christopher Cooper, who currently serves as Interim Chief Executive Officer, assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, the company specified.

The company noted that it conducts a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Nachrichten zu Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten