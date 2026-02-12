Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AGTech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

12.02.2026 03:00:42

Sands China, Alipay and Macau Pass Deepen Partnership to Drive Digital Upgrade

AGTech Holdings LtdShs
0.02 USD 87.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 12/02/2026 / 10:00 UTC+8

Leveraging innovative payment experience to attract visitors to Macao

Macao, Feb. 12, 2026 – During Chinese New Year, Sands China Ltd., Alipay, and Macau Pass, are further deepening their partnership to enhance the smart tourism experience, while supporting the digital upgrade of Macao’s tourism sector and local merchants’ operations. Together, they have launched the ‘Tap for Luck, Tap for Golden Surprises’ Chinese New Year campaign. Built on Alipay Tap! interactive technology, the campaign integrates tap-to-check-in interactions and other engaging features to attract more tourists to Macao, offering them a seamless, one-stop smart spending experience.

 

Sands China has fully implemented Alipay Tap! across its resorts, offering a seamless tap-to-pay experience in a broad range of scenarios, from retail and dining to beauty, fashion and souvenir shops. This upgrade not only significantly simplifies the payment process for consumers but also greatly enhances operational efficiency for businesses. Sands China has also introduced the handheld Alipay Tap! devices, enabling staff to process payments anywhere in the store. This improves service efficiency and customer experience, particularly in high-end settings.

 

Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., said, “Sands China is honoured to be the first operator in Macao to roll out the Alipay Tap! digital experience, marking a significant step forward in our collaboration with Alipay. By integrating the strengths of the tourism and leisure industry with digital payment platforms, this partnership not only creates a smarter and more convenient consumption and payment experience for guests but also unlocks new digital business and marketing opportunities, injecting fresh vitality into the development of Macao as a smart city and the high-quality growth of its tourism industry.”

 

Han Xinyi, CEO and Executive Director of Ant Group, stated, “As a vital hub for digital connectivity in the Greater Bay Area, Macao offers an ideal environment for digital technology innovation and deployment. By extending Alipay Tap! service from payments into membership engagement, interactive experiences, and handheld-checkout scenarios, we aim to keep improving the convenience of payments and consumption, and to foster deeper integration and innovation across the Greater Bay Area’s digital ecosystem.”

 

Sun Hao, Macau Pass Chairman and CEO, said, “As a leader in Macao’s local digital services, Macau Pass has always been committed to using technology to drive industry development and improve people’s livelihoods. This collaboration is another important step following our push to promote Alipay Tap! payment service, as we deepen scenario-based applications and expand our service ecosystem. We will continue to work with partners to deliver innovative experiences and support Macao’s smart-city development.”

 

Launched over a year ago in Macao, the Alipay Tap! service has evolved from a convenient payment tool into a comprehensive digital ecosystem, now enabling interactive Alipay Tap! check-ins, ‘Pay-to-Join’ membership and handheld-checkout across multiple service scenarios. Its coverage and depth of services continue to grow, not only enhancing the spending experience for visitors to Macao, but also digitally integrating traditionally fragmented functions such as cashiering, membership registration, user operations and offline events. The solution simplifies checkout processes, lowers operating costs, improves member retention and engagement, and more closely aligns offline consumer scenarios with user demand.

 

20260211

Photo: Alipay's ‘Tap for Luck, Tap for Golden Surprises’ Chinese New Year campaign available at Sands China's resorts.

 

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company’s portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company’s Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

 

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

 

 

About MACAU Pass Group Holdings Limited

Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited is a diversified group company engaged in various fields, including financial technology, payment services, local lifestyle services, tourism services, and cultural performances. Macau Pass Group is committed to continuous innovation and development, aiming to serve as a bridge connecting Macao with the world and promoting the common prosperity of the regional economy and culture. One of subsidiaries of Macau Pass Group, Macau Pass S.A, has issued the first contactless smart electronic payment card in Macao, the mCard, with a cumulative issuance exceeding 5.5 million cards, meeting the payment needs of all residents and tourists at nearly 30,000 payment points in Macao. Its sub-brand, MPay, registered users accounting for over 90% of the total local population and is also the local app with the highest daily active users in Macao. Macau Pass Group also operates a highly recognized and utilized membership points system in Macao, mCoin, which has partnered with various cultural, sports, and exhibition events. mPass integrates a variety of one-stop local services, providing consumers visiting Macao with a diverse range of products and services, including dining, cultural entertainment, transportation, shopping, and travel vacations, taking consumers to explore the vibrant life in Macao.

 

 

 

Media contacts:

Public Relations, Sands China Ltd.

 

Dan Li

Tel: +853 8118 2056

Email:  dan.li@sands.com.mo

 

Posy Kuok

Tel: +853 8118 2010

Email: posk.kuok@sands.com.mo

 

Public Relations, Macau Pass Group Holdings Ltd.

 

Zoe Fan

Tel: ++86  18811719921

Email: fanpei.fp@alibaba-inc.com

 

12/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News