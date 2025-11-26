AGTech Announces Interim Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2025



EQS Newswire / 26/11/2025 / 09:47 UTC+8

(Hong Kong, November 25, 2025)— AGTech Holdings Limited (“AGTech”or“the Group”, HKEK Stock Code: 8279) today announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2025(the “Six-Month Period”). FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue of the Group for the Six-Month Period amounted to approximately HK$369.4 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$271.4 million), representing an increase of approximately 36.1% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024. For the Six-Month Period, revenue contributions were mainly derived from the following businesses: Full-scale banking business There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$83.3 million to approximately HK$90.1 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the consolidation of financial statements of Ant Bank (Macao) into those of the Group for the full six months for the Six-Month Period, compared with only about one month for the six months ended September 30, 2024 following the completion of the Group’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Ant Bank (Macao) on September 2, 2024(“Post-acquisition”). It mainly included interest income derived from loans to individuals and corporate customers, placements with banks and monetary bills with AMCM of approximately HK$70.8 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$5.4 million) and fee and commission income (mainly derived from securities investment services, account services and insurance agency services) of approximately HK$19.3 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$0.5 million). Digital payment and related businesses (including local consumer services and payment-related hardware supply) There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$10.1 million to approximately HK$148.3 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the increase in inbound tourists in Macau, increase in local consumption through digital payment benefiting from the consumption promotion campaign such as the “Community Consumption Grand Prize 2025” and the growth in the Group’s marketing technical services in Macau during the Six-Month Period. Lottery business There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$4.6 million to approximately HK$131.0 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the increase in revenue from the provision of lottery offline distribution and other integrated services by approximately HK$7.2 million as a result of the recovery in supply of instant scratch tickets by the lottery authorities in the PRC this year. The loss for the Six-Month Period was approximately HK$25.6 million (for the six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$1.6 million). The overall increase by approximately HK$24.0 million is primarily due to the Group’s full-scale banking business, which recorded a loss of approximately HK$24.4 million for the full six months for the Six-Month Period, compared with approximately HK$7.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 (accounting for only about one month of results for the six months ended September 30, 2024 Post-acquisition). Therefore, it is reasonable to expect a greater impact on the Group’s overall results for the Six-Month Period. BUSINESS REVIEW The Group’s businesses in Macau have gradually evolved into a digital ecosystem (as outlined in the diagram above) that integrates full-scale banking services, digital payment services, and local consumer services. Full-Scale Banking Services Ant Bank (Macao) (or the “Bank”) is a local full-scale bank in Macau holding a full banking licence, providing comprehensive financial services including convenient account opening, payment and spending, global remittance, savings and wealth management, securities investment, insurance agency, and credit services to Macau residents and SMEs. During the reporting period,the Bank continued to enhance the development of “payment + finance” ecosystem, by collaborating with MPay's payment scenarios to drive consumption-to-value conversion. It launched several new services such as check deposit services, corporate PC online banking and an express fund remittance service. The Bank also has entered into a distribution agreement with HSBC Life, becoming the first partner bank of HSBC Life in Macau, which helps to expand wealth management business. Additionally,the Bank also opened its first self-service facility on October 10, 2025, further extending its offline service. With effect from October 13,2025, the Bank commenced providing banking services to the Chinese mainland residents visiting Macau, further expanding its potential customer base and source of revenue. Driven by continuous product and service enhancements, during the reporting period, the total number of customers increased by approximately 97% year-on-year, deposit volume rose by approximately 290% year-on-year, loan volume grew by approximately 101% year-on-year, securities trading users increased by approximately 339% year-on-year, and securities AUM (assets under management) and cumulative trading volume surged by approximately 1,650% and approximately 1,316%, respectively. Digital Payment Services Macau Pass, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is one of the leading digital payment service providers in Macau, principally engaged in contactless payment card and ancillary services, e-wallet services and acquiring services. mCard is the most common contactless payment card in Macau. There are currently over 5.5 million mCards in issuance, supporting local public transportation and nearly 30,000 consumption points across Macau. During the reporting period, Macau Pass collaborated with NBA China Games to launch multiple themed cards, which has contributed to the growth of Macau’s cultural tourism economy. Macau Pass and Zhuhai Tong jointly launched the “Zhuhai-Macao Public Transport Card”, enabling users to enjoy public transport discounts and conveniences in both cities. With effect from September 26, 2025, mCard added a top-up service option for Alipay users, further improving the convenience of transportation and consumption for the Chinese Mainland tourists in Macau.

MPay is one of the most widely used e-wallets among Macau residents,with over 1.6 million registered users. It has become a Super App that covers dining, transportation, tourism, entertainment, online and offline shopping, finance, routine payments, automated parking fee payments, and cross-border services and payments. MPay supports users in nearly 60 countries and regions to use cross-border payment services. The "Cross-Border Zone" in MPay has integrated nearly 90 popular mini-apps in the Chinese Mainland, including Amap Ride-Hailing, Meituan Takeout and transit QR code of Guangzhou Metro assisting Macau residents in spending and traveling to the Chinese Mainland. During the reporting period, the number of MPay users who have used cross-border payment services has increased by approximately 42% year-on-year, with number of transactions increased by approximately 85% year-on-year and total spending amount increased by approximately 88% year-on-year. In June 2025, the “Amap Ride-Hailing” mini-app within MPay was extended to the local Macau market, facilitating a seamless travel experience between Macau and the Chinese Mainland within a single application.

Macau Pass provide merchants with comprehensive payment terminals and acquiring services, currently covering approximately 90% of local merchants in Macau. Its acquiring services support travelers from over 10 overseas countries and regions to use their home country’s e-wallets in Macau. Additionally, Macau Pass partnered with Alipay and Sands China to launch the Alipay Tap! payment service at Macau Sands Resort, which as of September 30, 2025, has covered nearly 7,000 merchant stores across Macau. In the future, we will also develop more Alipay Tap! payment digital solutions based on the Alipay Tap! technology to further upgrade consumer service experience in Macau. Local Consumer Services Leveraging Macau Pass’s vast user base and extensive merchant network in Macau, the Group continues to enhance its role as a bridge for business services. Through the e-wallet, MPay, the one-stop reward points redemption platform, mCoin, and the tourism and lifestyle services platform, mPass, the Group provides consumers with convenient and cost-effective service experiences, creates incremental value for merchants. The Group collaborates with Alipay (Hangzhou) Digital Services Technology Co.,Ltd. (???(??)??????????) and its subsidiaries to accelerate the rollout of Alipay Tap! payment devices and to promote the adoption of their tap-and-pay functionality and tap-to-order meal-ordering services (where appropriate) across the Chinese Mainland and the Macau Special Administrative Region. This is achieved through installing and deploying the Alipay Tap! payment devices in lottery shops and other lottery retail outlets in the Chinese Mainland, as well as among merchants in Macau. The mCoin platform launched the “Unbelievable Price” (???) points redemption program starting from June 2025, collaborating with high-quality merchants to provide exclusive products, valuable discount offers, and zero-cost redemption activities, thereby achieving a mutually beneficial promotion of advantages for users and increased traffic for merchants.

During the reporting period,MPay actively participated in the mega cultural and tourism project “Pop Mart Macao Citywalk” organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, serving as the support entity and one of the six designated e-wallets that facilitate user consumption and lucky draws. MPay collaborated with Amap to launch the “Cool Travel Festival” (?????), partnering with hundreds of local dining establishments to create an integrated “travel + dining” scenario. mPass, in collaboration with the Macau Economic and Technological Development Bureau and Damai, launched the “Concert + Community Consumption Benefits” campaign,effectively directing consumers to communities such as the Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior (“ZAPE”, ??????).

Based on the MPay one-stop digital lifestyle and financial services platform, Macau Pass connects scenarios and ecosystems through “payment + finance”, creating a diverse range of “ticketing+” services. During the reporting period, mPass, as the general ticketing agent, provided end-to-end ticketing services for mega outdoor concerts in Macau, including “Alan Walker 2025 Live in Macau”, “TRAVIS SCOTT – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR IN MACAO”, and “WATERBOMB MACAO 2025”. Following the recovery of tourist activities in early 2023 up to the end of September 2025, the group have supported over 300 large-scale performances and events in Macau.

During the reporting period, the Group actively fosters partnerships with industry leading enterprises. we successively established strategic cooperations with Huawei Services (Hong Kong) Limited, China Telecom (Macau) Limited, and China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., with the aim to work together in areas such as digital service innovation, smart city construction, and cultural content curation, thereby supporting Macau’s digital upgrade and high-quality development. Lottery Services The Group is one of the leading suppliers of lottery terminals in China. During the reporting period, the Group won 8 lottery hardware tenders to supply lottery terminals to the Sports Lottery Administration Centers in Hubei, Hainan, Shandong, Tianjin, Guizhou, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, and Guangdong Provinces. Additionally,the Group currently distributes lottery products (including lotto-type lottery, prediction-based sports lottery and instant scratch tickets) by expanding its physical lottery sales channels in the Chinese Mainland, focusing on small and micro retail outlets. During the reporting period, the Group’s revenue from offline lottery distribution through retail outlets was approximately HK$43.97 million, representing an increase of approximately 21% year-on-year. BUSINESS OUTLOOK The Group is dedicated to becoming a leading global comprehensive financial technology group. With full-scale banking services, digital payment services, and digital local consumer services as its core, the Group aims to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem and create a new paradigm for modern financial services. Through offering full-scale banking services, e-wallet and acquiring services, contactless smart card, multipurpose digital payment system and other services, the Group strives to promote mobile payment and inclusive finance in Macau and contribute to its smart city transformation. The Group will continue to deepen its presence in the Macau local market and expand the application scenarios and coverage of its digital services. At the same time, we will strengthen strategic cooperation with Alibaba Group and Ant Group, leveraging their ecosystem resources and technological capabilities to further enrich digital business scenarios and enhance service experiences. On this basis, we will fully leverage the advantages of our banking and financial services to achieve deep synergies with the Group’s existing lifestyle, cultural and entertainment services, and e-commerce businesses. Through the innovative "Payment + Finance" model, we aim to meet the diverse needs of Macau residents and SMEs, further diversify revenue streams, and drive sustainable business growth. With the rapid advancement of fintech in the Web 3.0 era, the Group will leverage Macau’s unique advantages as a free port with an independent monetary system and an open environment for financial innovation. By harnessing innovative technologies such as the integrated digital lifestyle and financial platform, cross-border fintech, and blockchain, AGTech will collaborate with ecosystem partners to drive breakthrough developments in blockchain-based finance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Together, we aim to pioneer a new chapter in innovative financial services powered by cutting-edge technology. With roots in Macau and sights set on the global stage, the Group will continue to invest resources to improve its technological infrastructure. Focused on user needs, we will expand our service offerings and global financial reach, seek innovative business opportunities and continue delivering on our commitment to provide long-term sustainable growth for the Shareholders. -End- ABOUT THE GROUP AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). The Company is included as a constituent stock in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. As a comprehensive financial technology group dedicated to providing full-scale banking services, digital payment, and other related services to a wide range of users, AGTech’s core businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories: (i) Full-Scale Banking Services (a) digital banking services for individuals and SMEs (including deposits, loans, transfers and cross-border remittances, cross-border e-commerce/supply chain financing, wealth management, etc.); (b) internet securities investment services; (c) account services and insurance agency services; (d) customer self-service banking outlet (ii) Digital Payment Services: (a) payment card services and ancillary services; (b) e-wallet services; (c) acquiring services for merchants; (d) payment-related hardware supply (including sales and leasing) (iii) Local Consumer Services: lifestyle, culture and entertainment, marketing technical services for merchants and e-commerce platform; and (iv) Lottery Services: (a) lottery hardware sales; (b) lottery offline distribution, and other integrated services. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group. AGTech is an associate member of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).? For more details, please visit www.agtech.com 26/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News