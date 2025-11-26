AGTech Holdings LtdShs Aktie 3023192 / BMG0135Z1032
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
26.11.2025 02:47:02
AGTech Announces Interim Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
(Hong Kong, November 25, 2025)— AGTech Holdings Limited (“AGTech”or“the Group”, HKEK Stock Code: 8279) today announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2025(the “Six-Month Period”).
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue of the Group for the Six-Month Period amounted to approximately HK$369.4 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$271.4 million), representing an increase of approximately 36.1% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024. For the Six-Month Period, revenue contributions were mainly derived from the following businesses:
There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$83.3 million to approximately HK$90.1 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the consolidation of financial statements of Ant Bank (Macao) into those of the Group for the full six months for the Six-Month Period, compared with only about one month for the six months ended September 30, 2024 following the completion of the Group’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Ant Bank (Macao) on September 2, 2024(“Post-acquisition”). It mainly included interest income derived from loans to individuals and corporate customers, placements with banks and monetary bills with AMCM of approximately HK$70.8 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$5.4 million) and fee and commission income (mainly derived from securities investment services, account services and insurance agency services) of approximately HK$19.3 million (Six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$0.5 million).
There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$10.1 million to approximately HK$148.3 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the increase in inbound tourists in Macau, increase in local consumption through digital payment benefiting from the consumption promotion campaign such as the “Community Consumption Grand Prize 2025” and the growth in the Group’s marketing technical services in Macau during the Six-Month Period.
There was an overall increase in revenue by approximately HK$4.6 million to approximately HK$131.0 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the increase in revenue from the provision of lottery offline distribution and other integrated services by approximately HK$7.2 million as a result of the recovery in supply of instant scratch tickets by the lottery authorities in the PRC this year.
The loss for the Six-Month Period was approximately HK$25.6 million (for the six months ended September 30, 2024: approximately HK$1.6 million). The overall increase by approximately HK$24.0 million is primarily due to the Group’s full-scale banking business, which recorded a loss of approximately HK$24.4 million for the full six months for the Six-Month Period, compared with approximately HK$7.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 (accounting for only about one month of results for the six months ended September 30, 2024 Post-acquisition). Therefore, it is reasonable to expect a greater impact on the Group’s overall results for the Six-Month Period.
BUSINESS REVIEW
The Group’s businesses in Macau have gradually evolved into a digital ecosystem (as outlined in the diagram above) that integrates full-scale banking services, digital payment services, and local consumer services.
Full-Scale Banking Services
Ant Bank (Macao) (or the “Bank”) is a local full-scale bank in Macau holding a full banking licence, providing comprehensive financial services including convenient account opening, payment and spending, global remittance, savings and wealth management, securities investment, insurance agency, and credit services to Macau residents and SMEs. During the reporting period,the Bank continued to enhance the development of “payment + finance” ecosystem, by collaborating with MPay's payment scenarios to drive consumption-to-value conversion. It launched several new services such as check deposit services, corporate PC online banking and an express fund remittance service. The Bank also has entered into a distribution agreement with HSBC Life, becoming the first partner bank of HSBC Life in Macau, which helps to expand wealth management business. Additionally,the Bank also opened its first self-service facility on October 10, 2025, further extending its offline service. With effect from October 13,2025, the Bank commenced providing banking services to the Chinese mainland residents visiting Macau, further expanding its potential customer base and source of revenue. Driven by continuous product and service enhancements, during the reporting period, the total number of customers increased by approximately 97% year-on-year, deposit volume rose by approximately 290% year-on-year, loan volume grew by approximately 101% year-on-year, securities trading users increased by approximately 339% year-on-year, and securities AUM (assets under management) and cumulative trading volume surged by approximately 1,650% and approximately 1,316%, respectively.
Digital Payment Services
Macau Pass, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is one of the leading digital payment service providers in Macau, principally engaged in contactless payment card and ancillary services, e-wallet services and acquiring services.
Local Consumer Services
Leveraging Macau Pass’s vast user base and extensive merchant network in Macau, the Group continues to enhance its role as a bridge for business services. Through the e-wallet, MPay, the one-stop reward points redemption platform, mCoin, and the tourism and lifestyle services platform, mPass, the Group provides consumers with convenient and cost-effective service experiences, creates incremental value for merchants.
Lottery Services
The Group is one of the leading suppliers of lottery terminals in China. During the reporting period, the Group won 8 lottery hardware tenders to supply lottery terminals to the Sports Lottery Administration Centers in Hubei, Hainan, Shandong, Tianjin, Guizhou, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, and Guangdong Provinces. Additionally,the Group currently distributes lottery products (including lotto-type lottery, prediction-based sports lottery and instant scratch tickets) by expanding its physical lottery sales channels in the Chinese Mainland, focusing on small and micro retail outlets. During the reporting period, the Group’s revenue from offline lottery distribution through retail outlets was approximately HK$43.97 million, representing an increase of approximately 21% year-on-year.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The Group is dedicated to becoming a leading global comprehensive financial technology group. With full-scale banking services, digital payment services, and digital local consumer services as its core, the Group aims to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem and create a new paradigm for modern financial services.
Through offering full-scale banking services, e-wallet and acquiring services, contactless smart card, multipurpose digital payment system and other services, the Group strives to promote mobile payment and inclusive finance in Macau and contribute to its smart city transformation. The Group will continue to deepen its presence in the Macau local market and expand the application scenarios and coverage of its digital services.
At the same time, we will strengthen strategic cooperation with Alibaba Group and Ant Group, leveraging their ecosystem resources and technological capabilities to further enrich digital business scenarios and enhance service experiences. On this basis, we will fully leverage the advantages of our banking and financial services to achieve deep synergies with the Group’s existing lifestyle, cultural and entertainment services, and e-commerce businesses. Through the innovative "Payment + Finance" model, we aim to meet the diverse needs of Macau residents and SMEs, further diversify revenue streams, and drive sustainable business growth.
With the rapid advancement of fintech in the Web 3.0 era, the Group will leverage Macau’s unique advantages as a free port with an independent monetary system and an open environment for financial innovation. By harnessing innovative technologies such as the integrated digital lifestyle and financial platform, cross-border fintech, and blockchain, AGTech will collaborate with ecosystem partners to drive breakthrough developments in blockchain-based finance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Together, we aim to pioneer a new chapter in innovative financial services powered by cutting-edge technology.
With roots in Macau and sights set on the global stage, the Group will continue to invest resources to improve its technological infrastructure. Focused on user needs, we will expand our service offerings and global financial reach, seek innovative business opportunities and continue delivering on our commitment to provide long-term sustainable growth for the Shareholders.
-End-
ABOUT THE GROUP
AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). The Company is included as a constituent stock in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. As a comprehensive financial technology group dedicated to providing full-scale banking services, digital payment, and other related services to a wide range of users, AGTech’s core businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories:
(i) Full-Scale Banking Services
(a) digital banking services for individuals and SMEs (including deposits, loans, transfers and cross-border remittances, cross-border e-commerce/supply chain financing, wealth management, etc.);
(b) internet securities investment services;
(c) account services and insurance agency services;
(d) customer self-service banking outlet
(ii) Digital Payment Services:
(a) payment card services and ancillary services;
(b) e-wallet services;
(c) acquiring services for merchants;
(d) payment-related hardware supply (including sales and leasing)
(iii) Local Consumer Services: lifestyle, culture and entertainment, marketing technical services for merchants and e-commerce platform; and
(iv) Lottery Services:
(a) lottery hardware sales;
(b) lottery offline distribution, and other integrated services.
As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group. AGTech is an associate member of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).?
For more details, please visit www.agtech.com
26/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.