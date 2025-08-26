PVH Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $224.2 million, or $4.63 per share. This compares with $158.0 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $122.2 million or $2.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.167 billion from $2.074 billion last year.

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $10.75 to $11.00