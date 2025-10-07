Primoris Services Aktie 4517993 / US74164F1030
07.10.2025 22:32:37
Primoris Services Names Koti Vadlamudi President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) said that its Board of Directors has appointed Koti Vadlamudi as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2025.
Vadlamudi will also be appointed to the Primoris Board on the effective date. He succeeds Interim President and CEO David King, who will continue to serve as Chairman of Primoris' Board of Directors.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome Koti to Primoris and express our full support as he steps into this role," said Mr. King. "Koti's respected track record and extensive experience providing solutions across a wide range of industries, engaging with stakeholders, and integrating new businesses to unlock their full potential make him well-suited to lead Primoris to its next chapter of growth."
Vadlamudi joins Primoris from a thirty-year career at Jacobs, a global advisory and consultancy for critical infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations.
Nachrichten zu Primoris Services Corp
|
03.08.25
|Ausblick: Primoris Services präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.25
|Ausblick: Primoris Services präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Primoris Services Corp
