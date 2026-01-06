POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

6 January 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 6 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 131.40p Lowest price paid per share: 127.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.8341p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,564,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.8341p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 557 127.00 08:30:37 00368951739TRLO1 XLON 197 127.80 08:42:10 00368958498TRLO1 XLON 591 127.60 08:45:30 00368960922TRLO1 XLON 300 128.60 08:51:08 00368964331TRLO1 XLON 638 128.60 09:06:49 00368973367TRLO1 XLON 181 128.80 09:06:54 00368973410TRLO1 XLON 194 129.00 09:07:10 00368973563TRLO1 XLON 196 129.40 09:16:37 00368981040TRLO1 XLON 200 129.40 09:16:37 00368981041TRLO1 XLON 616 130.40 09:16:51 00368981415TRLO1 XLON 638 130.40 09:16:55 00368981499TRLO1 XLON 602 131.00 09:17:22 00368981851TRLO1 XLON 621 131.00 09:21:32 00368985207TRLO1 XLON 51 131.00 09:21:49 00368985478TRLO1 XLON 558 131.00 09:21:49 00368985479TRLO1 XLON 606 131.00 09:24:41 00368987643TRLO1 XLON 600 130.80 09:24:41 00368987644TRLO1 XLON 157 131.00 09:31:50 00368993433TRLO1 XLON 600 130.80 09:31:51 00368993434TRLO1 XLON 644 130.80 09:47:31 00369006047TRLO1 XLON 96 130.20 09:47:31 00369006049TRLO1 XLON 529 130.20 09:47:31 00369006050TRLO1 XLON 633 130.00 09:47:32 00369006060TRLO1 XLON 620 130.40 09:47:41 00369006259TRLO1 XLON 1175 130.40 10:04:32 00369019111TRLO1 XLON 313 131.40 10:15:35 00369019413TRLO1 XLON 632 131.40 10:19:20 00369019531TRLO1 XLON 632 131.40 10:35:13 00369019989TRLO1 XLON 647 131.20 10:42:58 00369020265TRLO1 XLON 613 131.00 11:08:03 00369021045TRLO1 XLON 300 130.40 11:09:01 00369021171TRLO1 XLON 318 130.40 11:09:01 00369021172TRLO1 XLON 638 130.60 11:16:28 00369021608TRLO1 XLON 638 130.00 11:20:13 00369021800TRLO1 XLON 638 130.00 11:20:13 00369021801TRLO1 XLON 637 130.00 11:20:13 00369021802TRLO1 XLON 619 129.20 11:22:51 00369022010TRLO1 XLON 500 128.80 11:38:30 00369022593TRLO1 XLON 127 128.80 11:38:30 00369022594TRLO1 XLON 615 128.60 11:41:10 00369022656TRLO1 XLON 500 128.60 12:05:00 00369023458TRLO1 XLON 144 128.60 12:05:00 00369023459TRLO1 XLON 611 128.40 12:05:31 00369023500TRLO1 XLON 621 128.00 12:06:51 00369023544TRLO1 XLON 812 128.40 12:14:23 00369023777TRLO1 XLON 36 128.40 12:14:23 00369023778TRLO1 XLON 601 128.20 12:17:51 00369023858TRLO1 XLON 196 128.40 12:34:08 00369024249TRLO1 XLON 172 129.20 12:44:32 00369024591TRLO1 XLON 1844 129.40 12:58:52 00369025111TRLO1 XLON 1190 129.60 13:11:03 00369025472TRLO1 XLON 606 129.40 13:19:45 00369025854TRLO1 XLON 1 129.80 13:27:58 00369026077TRLO1 XLON 573 129.80 13:27:58 00369026078TRLO1 XLON 594 129.40 13:50:27 00369026813TRLO1 XLON 139 129.40 13:53:31 00369026931TRLO1 XLON 263 129.40 13:54:44 00369026969TRLO1 XLON 1002 129.40 13:54:44 00369026970TRLO1 XLON 242 129.40 13:59:20 00369027113TRLO1 XLON 142 129.40 14:06:08 00369027509TRLO1 XLON 598 130.00 14:12:08 00369027782TRLO1 XLON 597 130.00 14:12:08 00369027783TRLO1 XLON 597 130.00 14:12:08 00369027784TRLO1 XLON 1466 130.00 14:12:08 00369027785TRLO1 XLON 332 130.00 14:12:08 00369027786TRLO1 XLON 1199 130.00 14:12:08 00369027787TRLO1 XLON 1243 130.40 14:46:04 00369029998TRLO1 XLON 1196 130.20 14:46:06 00369030002TRLO1 XLON 52 130.60 14:50:07 00369030321TRLO1 XLON 200 130.60 14:50:07 00369030322TRLO1 XLON 689 130.60 14:50:07 00369030323TRLO1 XLON 200 130.60 14:54:32 00369030620TRLO1 XLON 60 130.60 14:54:32 00369030621TRLO1 XLON 1257 130.60 14:54:32 00369030622TRLO1 XLON 1289 130.20 14:56:36 00369030769TRLO1 XLON 1246 130.00 15:21:20 00369032179TRLO1 XLON 622 130.00 15:21:20 00369032180TRLO1 XLON 622 130.00 15:21:20 00369032181TRLO1 XLON 623 130.00 15:21:20 00369032182TRLO1 XLON 886 130.20 15:21:35 00369032189TRLO1 XLON 1869 130.20 15:21:35 00369032190TRLO1 XLON 383 130.20 15:21:35 00369032191TRLO1 XLON 886 130.20 15:21:35 00369032192TRLO1 XLON 1198 129.80 15:29:19 00369032572TRLO1 XLON 84 129.80 15:31:01 00369032727TRLO1 XLON 570 129.80 15:31:01 00369032728TRLO1 XLON 15 129.80 15:31:01 00369032729TRLO1 XLON 608 129.60 15:32:15 00369032819TRLO1 XLON 620 129.60 15:33:28 00369032912TRLO1 XLON 611 129.40 15:35:09 00369033031TRLO1 XLON 595 129.00 15:44:15 00369033463TRLO1 XLON 596 129.00 15:44:15 00369033464TRLO1 XLON 1875 129.00 15:47:18 00369033645TRLO1 XLON 628 129.00 15:49:44 00369033749TRLO1 XLON 628 129.00 15:49:44 00369033750TRLO1 XLON 637 129.20 15:49:56 00369033756TRLO1 XLON 164 129.80 16:01:42 00369034869TRLO1 XLON 638 129.60 16:02:13 00369034888TRLO1 XLON 596 129.60 16:02:13 00369034889TRLO1 XLON 596 129.60 16:02:13 00369034890TRLO1 XLON 30 129.60 16:03:06 00369034928TRLO1 XLON 571 129.60 16:03:06 00369034929TRLO1 XLON 100 130.40 16:12:25 00369035539TRLO1 XLON 155 130.40 16:12:57 00369035599TRLO1 XLON 83 130.40 16:17:19 00369035964TRLO1 XLON 1912 130.20 16:17:20 00369035965TRLO1 XLON 1504 130.00 16:17:21 00369035966TRLO1 XLON 372 130.00 16:17:21 00369035967TRLO1 XLON 504 130.20 16:17:24 00369035970TRLO1 XLON 131 130.20 16:17:24 00369035971TRLO1 XLON 591 129.80 16:17:43 00369035992TRLO1 XLON 320 129.80 16:19:50 00369036160TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse