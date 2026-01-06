Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’413 0.9%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9299 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’494 1.1%  Bitcoin 73’001 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7952 0.4%  Öl 61.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Idorsia-Aktie in Rot: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant - Phase-II-Studie für Schuppenflechte-Medikament gestartet
Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Alcon streicht Übernahme von US-Unternehmen STAAR Surgical - Aktien uneins
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 18:51:15

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.47 EUR 4.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-Jan-2026 / 17:51 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

6 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

65,000

Highest price paid per share:

131.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

127.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

129.8341p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,564,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,176,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

129.8341p

65,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

557

127.00

08:30:37

00368951739TRLO1

XLON

197

127.80

08:42:10

00368958498TRLO1

XLON

591

127.60

08:45:30

00368960922TRLO1

XLON

300

128.60

08:51:08

00368964331TRLO1

XLON

638

128.60

09:06:49

00368973367TRLO1

XLON

181

128.80

09:06:54

00368973410TRLO1

XLON

194

129.00

09:07:10

00368973563TRLO1

XLON

196

129.40

09:16:37

00368981040TRLO1

XLON

200

129.40

09:16:37

00368981041TRLO1

XLON

616

130.40

09:16:51

00368981415TRLO1

XLON

638

130.40

09:16:55

00368981499TRLO1

XLON

602

131.00

09:17:22

00368981851TRLO1

XLON

621

131.00

09:21:32

00368985207TRLO1

XLON

51

131.00

09:21:49

00368985478TRLO1

XLON

558

131.00

09:21:49

00368985479TRLO1

XLON

606

131.00

09:24:41

00368987643TRLO1

XLON

600

130.80

09:24:41

00368987644TRLO1

XLON

157

131.00

09:31:50

00368993433TRLO1

XLON

600

130.80

09:31:51

00368993434TRLO1

XLON

644

130.80

09:47:31

00369006047TRLO1

XLON

96

130.20

09:47:31

00369006049TRLO1

XLON

529

130.20

09:47:31

00369006050TRLO1

XLON

633

130.00

09:47:32

00369006060TRLO1

XLON

620

130.40

09:47:41

00369006259TRLO1

XLON

1175

130.40

10:04:32

00369019111TRLO1

XLON

313

131.40

10:15:35

00369019413TRLO1

XLON

632

131.40

10:19:20

00369019531TRLO1

XLON

632

131.40

10:35:13

00369019989TRLO1

XLON

647

131.20

10:42:58

00369020265TRLO1

XLON

613

131.00

11:08:03

00369021045TRLO1

XLON

300

130.40

11:09:01

00369021171TRLO1

XLON

318

130.40

11:09:01

00369021172TRLO1

XLON

638

130.60

11:16:28

00369021608TRLO1

XLON

638

130.00

11:20:13

00369021800TRLO1

XLON

638

130.00

11:20:13

00369021801TRLO1

XLON

637

130.00

11:20:13

00369021802TRLO1

XLON

619

129.20

11:22:51

00369022010TRLO1

XLON

500

128.80

11:38:30

00369022593TRLO1

XLON

127

128.80

11:38:30

00369022594TRLO1

XLON

615

128.60

11:41:10

00369022656TRLO1

XLON

500

128.60

12:05:00

00369023458TRLO1

XLON

144

128.60

12:05:00

00369023459TRLO1

XLON

611

128.40

12:05:31

00369023500TRLO1

XLON

621

128.00

12:06:51

00369023544TRLO1

XLON

812

128.40

12:14:23

00369023777TRLO1

XLON

36

128.40

12:14:23

00369023778TRLO1

XLON

601

128.20

12:17:51

00369023858TRLO1

XLON

196

128.40

12:34:08

00369024249TRLO1

XLON

172

129.20

12:44:32

00369024591TRLO1

XLON

1844

129.40

12:58:52

00369025111TRLO1

XLON

1190

129.60

13:11:03

00369025472TRLO1

XLON

606

129.40

13:19:45

00369025854TRLO1

XLON

1

129.80

13:27:58

00369026077TRLO1

XLON

573

129.80

13:27:58

00369026078TRLO1

XLON

594

129.40

13:50:27

00369026813TRLO1

XLON

139

129.40

13:53:31

00369026931TRLO1

XLON

263

129.40

13:54:44

00369026969TRLO1

XLON

1002

129.40

13:54:44

00369026970TRLO1

XLON

242

129.40

13:59:20

00369027113TRLO1

XLON

142

129.40

14:06:08

00369027509TRLO1

XLON

598

130.00

14:12:08

00369027782TRLO1

XLON

597

130.00

14:12:08

00369027783TRLO1

XLON

597

130.00

14:12:08

00369027784TRLO1

XLON

1466

130.00

14:12:08

00369027785TRLO1

XLON

332

130.00

14:12:08

00369027786TRLO1

XLON

1199

130.00

14:12:08

00369027787TRLO1

XLON

1243

130.40

14:46:04

00369029998TRLO1

XLON

1196

130.20

14:46:06

00369030002TRLO1

XLON

52

130.60

14:50:07

00369030321TRLO1

XLON

200

130.60

14:50:07

00369030322TRLO1

XLON

689

130.60

14:50:07

00369030323TRLO1

XLON

200

130.60

14:54:32

00369030620TRLO1

XLON

60

130.60

14:54:32

00369030621TRLO1

XLON

1257

130.60

14:54:32

00369030622TRLO1

XLON

1289

130.20

14:56:36

00369030769TRLO1

XLON

1246

130.00

15:21:20

00369032179TRLO1

XLON

622

130.00

15:21:20

00369032180TRLO1

XLON

622

130.00

15:21:20

00369032181TRLO1

XLON

623

130.00

15:21:20

00369032182TRLO1

XLON

886

130.20

15:21:35

00369032189TRLO1

XLON

1869

130.20

15:21:35

00369032190TRLO1

XLON

383

130.20

15:21:35

00369032191TRLO1

XLON

886

130.20

15:21:35

00369032192TRLO1

XLON

1198

129.80

15:29:19

00369032572TRLO1

XLON

84

129.80

15:31:01

00369032727TRLO1

XLON

570

129.80

15:31:01

00369032728TRLO1

XLON

15

129.80

15:31:01

00369032729TRLO1

XLON

608

129.60

15:32:15

00369032819TRLO1

XLON

620

129.60

15:33:28

00369032912TRLO1

XLON

611

129.40

15:35:09

00369033031TRLO1

XLON

595

129.00

15:44:15

00369033463TRLO1

XLON

596

129.00

15:44:15

00369033464TRLO1

XLON

1875

129.00

15:47:18

00369033645TRLO1

XLON

628

129.00

15:49:44

00369033749TRLO1

XLON

628

129.00

15:49:44

00369033750TRLO1

XLON

637

129.20

15:49:56

00369033756TRLO1

XLON

164

129.80

16:01:42

00369034869TRLO1

XLON

638

129.60

16:02:13

00369034888TRLO1

XLON

596

129.60

16:02:13

00369034889TRLO1

XLON

596

129.60

16:02:13

00369034890TRLO1

XLON

30

129.60

16:03:06

00369034928TRLO1

XLON

571

129.60

16:03:06

00369034929TRLO1

XLON

100

130.40

16:12:25

00369035539TRLO1

XLON

155

130.40

16:12:57

00369035599TRLO1

XLON

83

130.40

16:17:19

00369035964TRLO1

XLON

1912

130.20

16:17:20

00369035965TRLO1

XLON

1504

130.00

16:17:21

00369035966TRLO1

XLON

372

130.00

16:17:21

00369035967TRLO1

XLON

504

130.20

16:17:24

00369035970TRLO1

XLON

131

130.20

16:17:24

00369035971TRLO1

XLON

591

129.80

16:17:43

00369035992TRLO1

XLON

320

129.80

16:19:50

00369036160TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413929
EQS News ID: 2255652

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
18:51
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
05.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.12.25
 TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
30.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
23.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten