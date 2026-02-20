Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

20.02.2026 18:23:26

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.72 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-Feb-2026 / 17:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 February 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

20 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

46,363

Highest price paid per share:

154.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

151.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

153.2074p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,051,436 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

153.2074p

46,363

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

496

151.00

08:15:58

00378144509TRLO1

XLON

510

151.00

08:15:58

00378144510TRLO1

XLON

510

152.00

08:23:53

00378146475TRLO1

XLON

147

152.00

08:40:59

00378150613TRLO1

XLON

261

152.00

08:40:59

00378150614TRLO1

XLON

116

152.00

08:40:59

00378150615TRLO1

XLON

1

152.00

08:46:27

00378152259TRLO1

XLON

126

153.00

09:01:50

00378156746TRLO1

XLON

1425

153.00

09:01:50

00378156747TRLO1

XLON

906

154.20

09:05:22

00378157399TRLO1

XLON

516

154.60

09:09:55

00378159498TRLO1

XLON

491

154.60

09:09:55

00378159499TRLO1

XLON

397

154.80

09:18:41

00378161538TRLO1

XLON

94

154.80

09:18:41

00378161539TRLO1

XLON

510

154.00

09:20:40

00378162093TRLO1

XLON

486

153.60

09:22:27

00378162584TRLO1

XLON

505

153.40

09:22:27

00378162585TRLO1

XLON

237

153.20

09:22:47

00378162679TRLO1

XLON

508

153.60

10:50:18

00378178897TRLO1

XLON

493

153.40

10:50:21

00378178902TRLO1

XLON

518

153.20

11:01:45

00378179319TRLO1

XLON

295

153.20

11:01:45

00378179320TRLO1

XLON

189

153.20

11:01:45

00378179321TRLO1

XLON

222

153.20

11:01:45

00378179322TRLO1

XLON

73

153.20

11:02:15

00378179333TRLO1

XLON

411

153.20

11:02:15

00378179334TRLO1

XLON

298

154.20

12:18:03

00378181282TRLO1

XLON

733

154.40

12:19:00

00378181412TRLO1

XLON

274

154.60

12:24:05

00378181682TRLO1

XLON

8

154.60

12:24:05

00378181683TRLO1

XLON

494

154.60

12:24:05

00378181684TRLO1

XLON

516

154.00

12:44:27

00378182333TRLO1

XLON

515

154.00

12:44:27

00378182334TRLO1

XLON

219

154.40

12:58:41

00378182763TRLO1

XLON

400

154.40

12:58:41

00378182764TRLO1

XLON

52

154.00

12:58:56

00378182772TRLO1

XLON

456

154.00

13:03:03

00378182872TRLO1

XLON

52

154.00

13:03:03

00378182873TRLO1

XLON

494

153.80

13:03:03

00378182874TRLO1

XLON

495

153.80

13:03:07

00378182876TRLO1

XLON

523

153.40

13:03:28

00378182885TRLO1

XLON

516

153.20

13:03:41

00378182886TRLO1

XLON

3000

153.40

13:03:41

00378182887TRLO1

XLON

133

153.40

13:03:41

00378182888TRLO1

XLON

298

153.40

13:03:41

00378182889TRLO1

XLON

2721

153.40

13:03:41

00378182890TRLO1

XLON

516

153.00

13:03:57

00378182901TRLO1

XLON

326

153.60

13:16:59

00378183212TRLO1

XLON

288

153.60

13:16:59

00378183213TRLO1

XLON

493

153.20

13:32:32

00378183636TRLO1

XLON

506

153.20

13:32:34

00378183637TRLO1

XLON

500

153.00

13:35:08

00378183723TRLO1

XLON

504

153.00

13:37:34

00378183820TRLO1

XLON

516

152.80

13:40:02

00378183973TRLO1

XLON

534

153.00

13:49:35

00378184178TRLO1

XLON

519

152.60

14:29:34

00378185601TRLO1

XLON

509

152.40

14:29:36

00378185602TRLO1

XLON

980

152.60

14:30:33

00378185783TRLO1

XLON

493

152.60

14:30:33

00378185784TRLO1

XLON

362

152.60

14:30:33

00378185785TRLO1

XLON

93

152.40

14:30:44

00378185808TRLO1

XLON

494

152.80

14:40:35

00378186459TRLO1

XLON

516

152.60

14:42:08

00378186571TRLO1

XLON

489

152.20

14:42:14

00378186580TRLO1

XLON

495

152.00

14:50:24

00378187087TRLO1

XLON

516

153.60

15:03:45

00378188299TRLO1

XLON

501

153.40

15:05:28

00378188431TRLO1

XLON

498

153.00

15:06:48

00378188559TRLO1

XLON

487

153.60

15:08:49

00378188700TRLO1

XLON

133

153.60

15:08:49

00378188701TRLO1

XLON

485

153.40

15:08:49

00378188702TRLO1

XLON

386

153.20

15:09:51

00378188773TRLO1

XLON

56

153.60

15:10:02

00378188785TRLO1

XLON

297

153.60

15:10:02

00378188786TRLO1

XLON

496

153.20

15:10:34

00378188813TRLO1

XLON

80

153.40

15:10:38

00378188819TRLO1

XLON

496

153.00

15:11:56

00378188939TRLO1

XLON

510

153.00

15:12:45

00378189002TRLO1

XLON

104

153.40

15:12:53

00378189008TRLO1

XLON

491

153.00

15:14:00

00378189138TRLO1

XLON

105

153.40

15:15:19

00378189209TRLO1

XLON

139

153.00

15:20:41

00378189763TRLO1

XLON

860

154.00

16:02:07

00378191939TRLO1

XLON

497

153.20

16:02:08

00378191940TRLO1

XLON

27

153.60

16:02:08

00378191941TRLO1

XLON

32

153.60

16:02:08

00378191942TRLO1

XLON

448

153.60

16:02:08

00378191943TRLO1

XLON

508

153.00

16:02:48

00378191969TRLO1

XLON

39

153.00

16:02:48

00378191971TRLO1

XLON

515

152.80

16:05:25

00378192133TRLO1

XLON

512

152.60

16:07:59

00378192344TRLO1

XLON

440

152.60

16:08:08

00378192366TRLO1

XLON

507

152.80

16:08:09

00378192367TRLO1

XLON

1128

153.00

16:08:09

00378192368TRLO1

XLON

303

153.00

16:08:09

00378192369TRLO1

XLON

507

152.80

16:08:11

00378192378TRLO1

XLON

203

152.40

16:11:00

00378192630TRLO1

XLON

277

152.40

16:11:00

00378192631TRLO1

XLON

480

152.40

16:15:02

00378192885TRLO1

XLON

149

152.40

16:15:03

00378192886TRLO1

XLON

197

152.40

16:15:03

00378192887TRLO1

XLON

43

152.40

16:15:03

00378192888TRLO1

XLON

71

152.40

16:15:03

00378192889TRLO1

XLON

361

152.40

16:15:03

00378192890TRLO1

XLON

482

152.20

16:15:03

00378192891TRLO1

XLON

149

152.40

16:15:03

00378192892TRLO1

XLON

75

152.40

16:15:03

00378192893TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 418796
EQS News ID: 2279516

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service