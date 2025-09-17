Partners Group / Key word(s): Partnership

PGIM and Partners Group enter strategic partnership to deliver multi-asset solutions



New York, US; 17 September 2025 PGIM ,[1] the USD 1.44 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ), and Partners Group (SIX: PGHN), one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, have entered a strategic partnership to construct and deliver a suite of multi-asset portfolio solutions for individual and institutional investors. The partnership combines PGIM’s deep expertise across public and private asset classes — including its USD 1 trillion credit platform that spans public fixed income and private credit, and its position as one of the world’s largest real estate investment managers — with Partners Group’s track record in private equity and infrastructure investment, as well as their leadership in creating bespoke private markets portfolio solutions.



"PGIM has a robust history of investing across market cycles and has built global scale across public and private markets," said Stuart Parker, Head of Global Wealth at PGIM. "Given our unique position as an insurance-backed asset manager and one of the top global asset managers for defined contribution plans,[2] we are well suited to provide solutions that are differentiated and scalable across various client segments. Our partnership with Partners Group deepens our firm’s ability to provide clients with market-leading, innovative, and comprehensive multi-asset investment solutions that meet their evolving needs."



The collaboration was established in response to growing client interest in alternative investments and rising demand for comprehensive investment strategies from trusted partners that offer experience, scale, efficiency, and innovation. It is designed to meet the complex needs of both individual and institutional investors, who are seeking turnkey, diversified exposure across public and private markets either as a stand-alone option or integrated within a defined contribution plan or insurance portfolio.



"Partners Group has been delivering bespoke private markets solutions since its inception," said David Layton, CEO at Partners Group. "Today, we combine our transformational investing approach with the ability to tailor flexible portfolio solutions to meet a broad range of investor requirements. This partnership with PGIM stands testament to that and is another important step in broadening access to private markets for a range of end clients."



PGIM and Partners Group will collaborate to develop a suite of investment solutions designed to deliver broad diversification across multiple public and private markets asset classes to enhance portfolio outcomes. The solutions will be built with flexibility at their core, capable of functioning as stand-alone investments or being seamlessly integrated into defined contribution plans, insurance portfolios, and other investment structures. This adaptability will enable accessibility and relevance across a wide spectrum of investor segments, from individual clients to large institutions. [1] As of June 30, 2025. [2] Prudential Financial is the 11th-largest investment manager (out of 255 firms surveyed) in terms of U.S. defined contribution assets under management based on Pensions & Investments’ Top DC Money Managers list published June 2025. This ranking represents U.S. defined contribution assets under management by PFI as of Dec. 31, 2024. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com . About PGIM PGIM , the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is built on a 150-year legacy of strength, stability, and disciplined risk management through more than 30 market cycles. Managing more than USD 1.44 trillion in assets,1 PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions — including fixed income, equities, real estate and other retail investment vehicles. With 1,450+ investment professionals across 42 offices in 19 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information visit pgim.com . Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com .

