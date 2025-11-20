Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.11.2025 23:38:54

Paramount Skydance Wins UK Rights To Most Champions League Matches From 2027

(RTTNews) - Paramount Skydance has landed the rights to show almost all Champions League matches in the UK from 2027 to 2031, which is a big change for football broadcasting.

The US media giant, already airing Champions League games in the States via Paramount plus, reportedly made the highest bid in this week's auction, beating out the current holder, TNT Sports.

It sounds like their offer was notably bigger than the £1 billion TNT is currently paying. This is a significant win for UC3, the partnership between UEFA and European football clubs, along with its new commercial rights distributor, Relevent Football Partners.

With this deal, Paramount will be able to broadcast every Champions League match except for the top game on Tuesday nights that Amazon Prime has kept for viewers in the UK, Germany, and Italy.

So, UK viewers are going to need yet another subscription to catch Europe's biggest competition, adding Paramount to a packed lineup that already includes Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon, and Dazn.

This move shows the growing interest from American companies in European football, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

UEFA is counting on this new cycle to bring in a big financial boost, thanks to the updated Champions League format and the rising competition among bidders.