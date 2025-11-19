Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’181 -1.7%  Euro 0.9263 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’535 -1.9%  Gold 4’068 0.6%  Bitcoin 74’479 1.7%  Dollar 0.7997 0.0%  Öl 64.8 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Verkäufe in China rückläufig - Marktumfeld belastet
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Musks nächste Sensation: Tesla-Roboter sollen Armut beseitigen - Aktie im Fokus
Suche...

Onyx Acquisition Company I Registered a Aktie 114247415 / KYG6755Q1091

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 02:30:11

OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri


EQS Newswire / 19/11/2025 / 02:30 CET/CEST

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading Southeast Asian hospitality management company with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, has announced the soft opening of OZO Medini, marking the latest addition to its growing Malaysia portfolio and reinforcing its strategic expansion across Southeast Asia. Owned by United Malayan Land Berhad (UMLand) under ONYX management, OZO Medini is the second OZO-branded property in Malaysia, following OZO George Town Penang, and the fifth globally.

701465-OZO-Medini-Malaysia-l-r-Z.jpeg
OZO Medini Malaysia (L - R) Zaim Zarkasha Zamani, Dato' Azali Ismail, Managing Director Michael Cheng, Datuk Zamani, General Manager Murad Shariff

Located within UMCITY Medini Lakeside in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, OZO Medini embodies the brand's promise of Sleep. Connect. Explore. — combining practicality with youthful energy to create a dynamic environment for modern travellers. The 198-room property brings a refreshing, contemporary accommodation option to one of Malaysia's fastest-developing lifestyle and business districts.

A Strategic Milestone for ONYX Hospitality Group

The opening of OZO Medini strengthens ONYX Hospitality Group's presence in Malaysia, complementing Amari Johor Bahru, Amari Kuala Lumpur, Amari SPICE Penang, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, and OZO George Town Penang. It highlights the Group's commitment to sustainable regional growth and its goal of becoming the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia.

"OZO Medini represents more than a hotel opening — it marks another step forward in our vision to be the leading medium-sized hospitality company in Southeast Asia," said Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group.

"Johor's position as a cross-border destination for both Malaysian and Singaporean travellers makes it an ideal home for the OZO brand — a brand that thrives on energy, simplicity, and connection. Our partnership with UMLand reflects our shared belief in building purposeful, design-led hospitality experiences that respond to evolving travel patterns, from short-haul leisure to work–life blended travel."

A Work–Life Playground at the Heart of Iskandar Puteri

OZO Medini is ideally positioned on Persiaran Medini Sentral 1, surrounded by retail, business, and entertainment developments. Guests are just minutes from Mall of Medini, Legoland Malaysia, Puteri Harbour, and Eco Galleria, and approximately 30 minutes from Senai International Airport.

The hotel features 198 guest rooms and suites across four categories — Superior, Deluxe, Premier, and Junior Suites — each designed with comfort and connectivity in mind. Thoughtful details include premium bedding with pillow-top mattresses, blackout curtains, high-speed Wi-Fi, multimedia panels, and IPTV systems.

The hotel's social and lifestyle spaces showcase OZO's lively personality:

  • EAT – all-day dining serving international and local favourites
  • CONNECT – a web bar for co-working and casual catch-ups
  • SPLASH – a pool and relaxation area with a future THIRST poolside bar
  • TONE – a compact fitness studio for active travellers
  • TALK – a meeting room for productive small gatherings

Coming soon, CHILL will introduce a casual community lounge with games, digital corners, and flexible seating — underscoring the brand's commitment to social connection and work–life balance.

Opening Promotions

To celebrate its debut, OZO Medini is offering exclusive opening rates and stay packages during the soft-opening period, inviting trade partners and guests to "Wake Up Medini!" and experience the brand's vibrant take on comfort and efficiency.

Partnership and Vision

OZO Medini continues ONYX Hospitality Group's strong partnership with UMLand, combining ONYX's regional management expertise with UMLand's local development strength. Together, the partnership represents a shared vision for creating purposeful hospitality products that meet the growing demand for smart, design-led, mid-scale hotels across Malaysia and the wider region.
Hashtag: #ONYX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OZO Hotels

OZO Hotels are defined by their simple philosophy: Sleep. Connect. Explore. Designed for travellers who value restful nights, fuss-free connectivity, and local discovery, OZO properties combine intelligent design with sociable, modern spaces. The brand currently operates:

  • OZO Chaweng Samui, Thailand
  • OZO North Pattaya, Thailand
  • OZO Phuket, Thailand
  • OZO George Town Penang, Malaysia
  • OZO Medini, Malaysia

225647
News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

19/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Nachrichten zu Onyx Acquisition Company I Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onyx Acquisition Company I Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.

Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

Inside Trading & Investment

18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Alcon: Wachstum beschleunigt sich, aber Übernahmeplan wackelt
18.11.25 ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich
18.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.11.2025
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
18.11.25 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
18.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Wochenstart
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’001.56 19.68 UBSP6U
Short 13’261.96 13.69 3OUBSU
Short 13’752.53 9.00 S8QBLU
SMI-Kurs: 12’481.95 18.11.2025 17:30:44
Long 11’971.82 19.84 SRQB1U
Long 11’699.00 13.92 S7MBDU
Long 11’202.42 9.00 SQ9B4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Ambitionierte Prognose treibt den Kurs - So reagieren RENK und HENSOLDT
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagnachmittag nahe Nulllinie
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Vertrauensverlust bei DroneShield-Aktie? Abverkauf durch Manager sorgt für Skepsis bei Grossinvestoren
Nach Insider-Verkäufen und Kommunikationsfehlern: DroneShield-Aktie erholt sich
Exportfreigabe für Israel: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Vormittag mit Einbussen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
So hat die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Im 3. Quartal 2025 nahm Starinvestor George Soros zahlreiche Änderungen an seinem Depot vor. Ein ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
00:50 GNW-News: YPrime-Studie zeigt 74 % weniger Lokalisierungsfehler bei eCOA-Migration mit KI-gestützten Workflows
22:36 Regionaler Notstand nach ukrainischem Drohnenangriff erklärt
22:36 US-Gericht verbietet Texas vorerst neuen Wahlkreiszuschnitt
22:22 Libanon: 13 Tote bei Angriff auf Palästinenserviertel
22:17 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt geht weiter
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt geht weiter
21:58 ROUNDUP 2: US-Repräsentantenhaus stimmt für Freigabe von Epstein-Akten
21:46 ROUNDUP: Saudi-Arabien offen für besseres Verhältnis zu Israel
21:43 ROUNDUP/Trump über Saudi-Kronprinz: Top-Bilanz bei Menschenrechten
21:15 ROUNDUP: US-Repräsentantenhaus stimmt für Freigabe von Epstein-Akten