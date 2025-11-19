OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri



JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading Southeast Asian hospitality management company with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, has announced the soft opening of OZO Medini, marking the latest addition to its growing Malaysia portfolio and reinforcing its strategic expansion across Southeast Asia. Owned by United Malayan Land Berhad (UMLand) under ONYX management, OZO Medini is the second OZO-branded property in Malaysia, following OZO George Town Penang, and the fifth globally.



OZO Medini Malaysia (L - R) Zaim Zarkasha Zamani, Dato' Azali Ismail, Managing Director Michael Cheng, Datuk Zamani, General Manager Murad Shariff

Located within UMCITY Medini Lakeside in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, OZO Medini embodies the brand's promise of Sleep. Connect. Explore. — combining practicality with youthful energy to create a dynamic environment for modern travellers. The 198-room property brings a refreshing, contemporary accommodation option to one of Malaysia's fastest-developing lifestyle and business districts.



A Strategic Milestone for ONYX Hospitality Group



The opening of OZO Medini strengthens ONYX Hospitality Group's presence in Malaysia, complementing Amari Johor Bahru, Amari Kuala Lumpur, Amari SPICE Penang, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, and OZO George Town Penang. It highlights the Group's commitment to sustainable regional growth and its goal of becoming the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia.



"OZO Medini represents more than a hotel opening — it marks another step forward in our vision to be the leading medium-sized hospitality company in Southeast Asia," said Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group.



"Johor's position as a cross-border destination for both Malaysian and Singaporean travellers makes it an ideal home for the OZO brand — a brand that thrives on energy, simplicity, and connection. Our partnership with UMLand reflects our shared belief in building purposeful, design-led hospitality experiences that respond to evolving travel patterns, from short-haul leisure to work–life blended travel."



A Work–Life Playground at the Heart of Iskandar Puteri



OZO Medini is ideally positioned on Persiaran Medini Sentral 1, surrounded by retail, business, and entertainment developments. Guests are just minutes from Mall of Medini, Legoland Malaysia, Puteri Harbour, and Eco Galleria, and approximately 30 minutes from Senai International Airport.



The hotel features 198 guest rooms and suites across four categories — Superior, Deluxe, Premier, and Junior Suites — each designed with comfort and connectivity in mind. Thoughtful details include premium bedding with pillow-top mattresses, blackout curtains, high-speed Wi-Fi, multimedia panels, and IPTV systems.



The hotel's social and lifestyle spaces showcase OZO's lively personality:



EAT – all-day dining serving international and local favourites

– all-day dining serving international and local favourites CONNECT – a web bar for co-working and casual catch-ups

– a web bar for co-working and casual catch-ups SPLASH – a pool and relaxation area with a future THIRST poolside bar

– a pool and relaxation area with a future poolside bar TONE – a compact fitness studio for active travellers

– a compact fitness studio for active travellers TALK – a meeting room for productive small gatherings

Coming soon, CHILL will introduce a casual community lounge with games, digital corners, and flexible seating — underscoring the brand's commitment to social connection and work–life balance.



Opening Promotions



To celebrate its debut, OZO Medini is offering exclusive opening rates and stay packages during the soft-opening period, inviting trade partners and guests to "Wake Up Medini!" and experience the brand's vibrant take on comfort and efficiency.



Partnership and Vision



OZO Medini continues ONYX Hospitality Group's strong partnership with UMLand, combining ONYX's regional management expertise with UMLand's local development strength. Together, the partnership represents a shared vision for creating purposeful hospitality products that meet the growing demand for smart, design-led, mid-scale hotels across Malaysia and the wider region.

OZO Chaweng Samui, Thailand

OZO North Pattaya, Thailand

OZO Phuket, Thailand

OZO George Town Penang, Malaysia

OZO Medini, Malaysia



