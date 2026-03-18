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Micron Technology Aktie 951691 / US5951121038

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18.03.2026 21:20:17

Micron Technology Q2 Income Climbs

Micron Technology
366.88 CHF 2.18%
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(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.785 billion, or $12.07 per share. This compares with $1.583 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $14.021 billion or $12.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 196.3% to $23.860 billion from $8.053 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.785 Bln. vs. $1.583 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.07 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $23.860 Bln vs. $8.053 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.40 To $ 19.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 0.750 B To $ 33.5 B

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