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Microchip Technology Aktie 62436 / US5950171042

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25.07.2026 08:16:29

Microchip Technology To Acquire Hailo

Microchip Technology
64.47 CHF -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), a provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, announced that it agreed to acquire Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, advanced vision processing solutions, robotics processors and comprehensive AI software flows.

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Microchip's financial results.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of the current quarter ending September 30, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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