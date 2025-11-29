Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.11.2025 19:28:46

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales, Ex-Autos, Up 4.1% On Black Friday

(RTTNews) - Preliminary insights from Mastercard SpendingPulse revealed that U.S. retail sales excluding autos rose +4.1% on Black Friday, November 28, compared to the same day in 2024. SpendingPulse tracks both in-store and online retail activity across all payment types and is not adjusted for inflation.

Apparel and jewelry helped drive growth, with shoppers embracing bundled-up style and sparkle. Apparel sales climbed +5.7% overall, split between +6.1% online and +5.4% in-store, as colder weather and seasonal promotions encouraged purchases of new fashions. Jewelry sales increased +2.75%, including +4.2% online, reflecting consumers' preference for gifting items that shine during the holiday season.

Digital shopping continued to accelerate, with e-commerce retail sales (excluding autos) surging +10.4%. Shoppers leaned into speed and convenience, while in-store sales grew +1.7%, underscoring the ongoing importance of tactile, in-person experiences.

Restaurants also saw notable gains, with sales up 4.5%. Dining out has become a central part of holiday celebrations, highlighting consumers' continued appetite for experiences alongside traditional shopping.

Regionally, spending outperformed in New England, the Midwest, and the Southeast. In New England and the Midwest, apparel sales were boosted by demand for cold-weather gear amid dropping temperatures. Meanwhile, the Southeast maintained its persistent strength, continuing a trend of resilience throughout the year.