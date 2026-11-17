(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, slumping more than 400 points or 7.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,970-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the utility, manufacturing, energy, technology and finance sectors.

For the day, the index tumbled 132.02 points or 2.59 percent to finish at 4,968.48. Volume was 183.09 million shares worth 14.19 trillion won. There were 709 decliners and 182 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street remains bleak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained well under water throughout the day, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 848.75 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 50,759.42, while the NASDAQ dropped 181.37 points or 0.74 percent to close at 24,328.38 and the S&P 500 sank 76.06 points or 1.03 percent to end at 7,340.53.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading. After the bell, Nvidia beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the fourth quarter.

Reports of an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

Technology stocks weighed, while finance, oil, housing and utility stocks also showed moves to the downside and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.