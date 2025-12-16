Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2025 17:45:13

Key Figures 15.12.2025

HBM Healthcare Investments
219.13 CHF -1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.12.2025

16.12.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.12.2025

 

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

281.27

 

4.5

18.2

15.0

Share Price

224.50

7.9

28.2

31.8

 

Total Net Assets (in million)

1'868

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
 
Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. This document constitutes marketing material and is intended to be for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation for transactions. The information does not take into account any personal circumstances and does not qualify as general or personal investment recommendation or advice. Statements regarding the past performance may not be understood as indication for the current or future performance. The value of investments and the income therefrom may fluctuate. A good past performance may possibly not be repeated in the future. It is possible that the investor will not be paid back the full amount invested. Performance data does not take into account any commissions and costs charged when units of the Fund are issued and redeemed. An investment entails risks, which are fully described in the individual offering documents. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. 08/2025
 

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2246788

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246788  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

