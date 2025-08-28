Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’219 0.1%  SPI 16’958 0.1%  Dow 45’637 0.2%  DAX 24’040 0.0%  Euro 0.9360 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’397 0.1%  Gold 3’417 0.6%  Bitcoin 89’801 0.7%  Dollar 0.8015 -0.1%  Öl 68.3 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla gegen die Konkurrenz: Wer in den nächsten Jahren mehr wert sein könnte
BitMine-Aktie im Fokus: Tom Lee setzt Milliarden-Wette auf Ethereum statt Bitcoin
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Gericht lässt Betrugsklage gegen Elon Musk zu
Investments von Carl Icahn: Diese Titel landeten im 2. Quartal 2025 im Depot
Ausblick: Alibaba gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
29.08.2025 01:15:18

Japan Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 430 points or 1 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now rests just beneath the 42,830-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher again on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index improved 308.52 points or 0.73 percent to finish at the daily high of 42,828.79 after moving as low as 42,299.79. Among the actives, Nissan Motor retreated 1.32 percent, while Mazda Motor added 0.70 percent, Toyota Motor gained 0.50 percent, Honda Motor rose 0.27 percent, Softbank Group soared 3.21 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.80 percent, Mizuho Financial rallied 1.83 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was down 0.10 percent, Mitsubishi Electric eased 0.14 percent, Sony Group climbed 1.12 percent, Panasonic Holdings dipped 0.20 percent and Hitachi jumped 1.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but tracked steadily higher as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow gained 71.67 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 45,636.90, while the NASDAQ climbed 115.02 points or 0.53 percent to end at 21,705.16 and the S&P 500 rose 20.46 points or 0.32 percent to close at 6,501.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders digested highly anticipated earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leader reporting reported second quarter results that largely exceeded expectations but data center sales that came in below estimates.

Investors were also looking ahead to the release of the Commerce Department's report later today on personal income and spending in July, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew more than estimated in the second quarter of 2025. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday following a drop in U.S. crude inventories a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.42 or 0.65 percent at $64.57 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data today, including July figures for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, as well as August data for household confidence and Tokyo inflation.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is tipped to rise to 1.23 from 1.22. Industrial production is expected to slip 1.2 percent on month after rising 2.1 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 1.6 percent, easing from 2.0 percent a month earlier.

Housing starts are tipped to fall 9.8 percent on year after sinking 15.6 percent in the previous month. The household confidence index is expected to see a score of 43.2, up from 33.7 in July. Tokyo inflation, both core and overall, were up 2.9 percent on year in July.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

28.08.25 Logo WHS Nvidia Aktie trotz Rekorden unter Druck – Anzeichen einer KI-Blase?
28.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutscher Aktienmarkt – Seitwärts zum Erfolg/Qualcomm – Neue Chip-Offensive
28.08.25 Julius Bär: 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swatch Group AG
28.08.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero senkt Prognosen
28.08.25 Schwächephase beendet?
28.08.25 Renditeoptimierung in Seitwärtsphasen: Reverse Convertible mit kurzer Laufzeit auf KI-Aktien
26.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Stadler Rail
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’702.85 19.72 ISSMNU
Short 12’980.10 13.73 B1LSOU
Short 13’462.73 8.86 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’219.20 28.08.2025 17:31:14
Long 11’677.79 18.52 SHFB5U
Long 11’450.22 13.89 BIYSFU
Long 10’954.09 8.92 BSXSZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

SFS am 28.08.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investments von Carl Icahn: Diese Titel landeten im 2. Quartal 2025 im Depot
BYD-Aktie verliert dennoch: Europäer kaufen weiter keine Teslas - BYD zieht vorbei
NVIDIA-Aktie volatil: NVIDIA mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK nach strategischen Nachrichten im Stabilisierungsmodus
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth am Donnerstagnachmittag freundlich
Kursrutsch gestoppt? DroneShield-Aktie erholt sich nach Quartalszahlen
Commerzbank und UniCredit-Aktie in Rot: Commerzbank-Vorstand mit erneuter Warnung vor Übernahme durch UniCredit
BitMine-Aktie im Fokus: Tom Lee setzt Milliarden-Wette auf Ethereum statt Bitcoin
Swisscom Aktie News: Swisscom am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall legt am Vormittag zu

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
Diese Anlagestrategie verfolgte die Deutsche Bank im zweiten Quartal
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Investments von Carl Icahn: Diese Titel landeten im 2. Quartal 2025 im Depot
Im Depot des Starinvestors Carl Icahn gab es im zweiten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen. Ein I ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}