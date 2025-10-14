Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’431 -0.4%  SPI 17’147 -0.4%  Dow 46’270 0.4%  DAX 24’237 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’552 -0.3%  Gold 4’142 0.8%  Bitcoin 90’593 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8008 -0.4%  Öl 62.3 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Analyst sieht Tesla als Meme-Aktie - Kursanstieg erinnert an Bitcoin-Hype
Trends erkennen mit der 200-Tage-Linie - so funktioniert der Klassiker der Charttechnik
NVIDIA und OpenAI: Neuer Milliarden-Deal entfacht alte Blasen-Ängste
Ausblick: ASML NV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Boeing-Aktie im Plus: EU gibt grünes Licht für Spirit-Übernahme nach Zugeständnissen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2025 00:16:33

Instagram To Show PG-13 Content By Default To Teens

Meta Platforms
567.01 CHF -1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Instagram announced that it is rolling out new restrictions to teen accounts in an effort to protect its underage users from harmful content.

The social media giant announced that Instagram Teen Accounts will be guided by PG-13 movie ratings by default. This means that teens will see content on Instagram that's similar to what they'd see in a PG-13 movie.

Teens under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they won't be able to opt out without a parent's permission. The company is also introducing a new, stricter setting for parents who prefer a more restrictive experience for their teen.

Instagram is also introducing a new, stricter setting called 'Limited Content,' which will filter even more content from the Teen Account experience. It will also remove teens' ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts. Starting next year, this setting will also further restrict the AI conversations teens can have.

The new Limited Content setting is designed to give parents more control over what their teen sees on Instagram. 96% of US parents said they appreciated having this option, whether they chose to opt their teen in or not.

The company said starting next year, it will apply more restrictions to the kinds of chats teens can have with AI bots that have the Limited Content filter turned on. It is already applying the new PG-13 content settings to AI conversations.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?