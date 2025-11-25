Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’773 0.9%  SPI 17’542 0.9%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’465 1.0%  Euro 0.9345 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 0.8%  Gold 4’131 -0.1%  Bitcoin 70’363 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8077 -0.1%  Öl 62.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Top News
Kraken-IPO rückt näher: Kryptobörse bereitet angeblich Börsengang vor
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
"The Big Short"-Investor ist nach Fondsschliessung zurück: Michael Burry kritisiert KI-Aktien in neuem Newsletter scharf
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Analysten-Upgrade und Musks KI-Offensive
AMD-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Neue Herausforderungen durch Google-Chips belasten
Suche...

HP Aktie 29968910 / US40434L1052

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 22:33:27

HP Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

HP
19.98 CHF 1.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $795 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $877 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $14.639 billion from $14.055 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $795 Mln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $14.639 Bln vs. $14.055 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.81