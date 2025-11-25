HP Aktie 29968910 / US40434L1052
25.11.2025 22:33:27
HP Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $795 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.
Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $877 million or $0.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $14.639 billion from $14.055 billion last year.
HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $795 Mln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $14.639 Bln vs. $14.055 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.81
