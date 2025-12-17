Horizon Heen at StarWorld Brings Five-star Gastronomy to Central Macau for an All-Day International Dining Experience



Connoisseurs of global cuisines are set to enjoy Horizon Heen StarWorld, the novel Central Macau dining hub that offers a wide variety of quality ingredients and sumptuous dishes MACAU SAR - th floor of the hotel, with 24-hour-seven-days-a-week dining, offering a fresh perspective to dining in the heart of Macau.



Horizon Heen StarWorld, the new dining concept at StarWorld Hotel, celebrates gastronomic diversity under one roof, with sumptuous cuisines made with fresh, seasonal ingredients on the menu, offering guests a wide range of options to suit all.

Building on an enviable track record of Michelin-starred gastronomy at StarWorld, the property's newest sanctuary is adorned with pristine white marble, evoking an ambiance of timeless sophistication. Darker stone accents gracefully encircle the central seating area, creating a striking contrast. From above, the ceiling casts a symphony of light and floral motifs, delicately illuminating the colourful centrepiece, arranged to the season, nestled at the heart of the seating area.



Horizon Heen StarWorld's white marble interiors are accented by darker stone and a radiant floral-lit ceiling above a seasonally colourful centrepiece.

Upon entering Horizon Heen StarWorld, guests are greeted by a striking contrast of flavours. On one side, sizzling teppanyaki grill stations radiate heat for the finest meat and seafood; on the other, a chilled oyster bar offers a refreshing counterpoint. Live culinary theatre unfolds as chefs sauté premium meats and seafood and shuck freshly flown-in oysters before your eyes.



On one side of the entrance to Horizon Heen StarWorld stands the teppanyaki counter, celebrating the freshest ingredients live-cooked to perfection.

Guests can enjoy oysters freshly shucked and served straight from the shell—or opt for elevated versions cooked with green chilli or garlic sauces. Briny and sweet oysters sourced from the Netherlands, France, and Ireland, among other premium locations, are delivered fresh and served tableside. Complementing the bivalve offerings, are exquisite Japanese sushi and sashimi selections, including Hamachi, scallops, and octopus.



Welcoming guests on the other side of the entrance is the marble oyster counter, where guests can witness their delicacies freshly shucked to serve.

At Horizon Heen StarWorld, an abundant culinary paradise awaits. The teppanyaki grill counter showcases a premium selection of seafood—from Boston lobster and Australian abalone to Canadian cod and Hokkaido scallops. For meat eaters, the menu features Kagoshima A5 wagyu, prime ribeye and tenderloin, New Zealand lamb rack, and U.S. pork shoulder—all expertly seared to unlock flavour and tenderness.



Cantonese favourites play a starring role, with wok-fried specialities and handcrafted dim sum highlighting the region's culinary heritage. Signature dishes include Stir-fried Scallops with Courgette and Black Fungus, and Sautéed Shrimps with Assorted Peppers in XO Sauce. Dim sum classics such as Shrimp Dumplings and Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings with Crab Roe offer guests authentic tastes from the Cantonese culinary canon.



Lovers of Chinese cuisine will be further delighted by Horizon Heen StarWorld's curated selection of Northern Chinese dishes. Known for their harmonious use of spices and seasonings, highlights include Braised Beef with Spring Onions and Stir-fried Prawns with Peppercorns served in a casserole dish—each crafted to captivate the palate.



Expanding into Southeast Asia and beyond, Horizon Heen StarWorld Hotel also features Southeast Asian and global favourites. Guests can indulge in Singaporean Katong Laksa, Vietnamese Beef Pho, and a variety of gourmet burgers and sandwiches—perfect for satisfying international cravings. Seasonal menus add a layer of authenticity spotlighting the freshest ingredients of the moment in harvest-inspired creations.



StarWorld Hotel is a prestigious five-star luxury hotel located in the heart of Macau Peninsula, making it a standout landmark in the vibrant New Port area. Guests can enjoy seamless access to major transportation hubs and popular attractions, such as the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, the Border Gate (Gongbei Port), Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau™, all thanks to the hotel's complimentary shuttle service.

Opened in 2006, StarWorld Hotel is the hub to see everything the city has to offer, and it appeals to tourists from all over the world. Renowned for its ultra-high levels of personal services to guests, StarWorld has won numerous prestigious awards including the 5-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, the Top 100 Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Industry Summit, the Top 10 Glamorous Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Starlight Awards, the Supreme Award for the Most Glamorous Hotel of Asia from the Golden Horse Awards of China Hotels and the "Top Class Comfort Hotels" from Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau from 2014 to 2020.



For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com.

