Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



05-Aug-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Aug-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Aug-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000578 12.473265 12.473843 21592950 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000578 13.189301 13.189879 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 1000 0.000578 Sub Total 8.A 1000 0.000578% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 196030 0.113243 Physical Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a 782000 0.451747 Sub Total 8.B1 978030 0.564990% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 5127132 2.961848 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.831861 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 803274 0.464036 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.123683 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.983208 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.442766 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 8 0.000005 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.370202 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.885532 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 21041 0.012155 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 1273000 0.735388 Swaps 24/06/2027 n/a Cash 688000 0.397445 Swaps 30/10/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.700146 Sub Total 8.B2 20613920 11.908275% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.271472 6.271472% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.314013 5.314013% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 04-Aug-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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