General Motors Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):

Earnings: -$3.310 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.961 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.60 in Q4 vs. -$1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.378 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.

Revenue: $45.287 billion in Q4 vs. $47.702 billion in the same period last year.