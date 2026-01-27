General Motors Aktie 11665971 / US37045V1008
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
27.01.2026 12:39:59
General Motors Company Q4 Earnings Summary
General Motors
64.52 CHF 4.47%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):
Earnings: -$3.310 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.961 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.60 in Q4 vs. -$1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.378 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.
Revenue: $45.287 billion in Q4 vs. $47.702 billion in the same period last year.
Nachrichten zu General Motors
|
26.01.26
|General Motors Aktie News: General Motors am Abend nahe Vortagesniveau (finanzen.ch)
|
26.01.26
|General Motors Aktie News: General Motors am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Ford and GM get US permission to set up banking units (Financial Times)
|
22.01.26
|Ford and GM get US permission to set up banking units (Financial Times)
|
22.01.26