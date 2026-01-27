Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’220 0.6%  SPI 18’290 0.6%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’939 0.0%  Euro 0.9216 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’978 0.3%  Gold 5’084 1.5%  Bitcoin 68’096 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7752 -0.3%  Öl 65.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Ausblick: Meta Platforms legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Tesla verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: General Motors informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Portfolio-Check: Welche Aktien Jim Cramer jetzt für zu gefährlich hält
Suche...
eToro entdecken

General Motors Aktie 11665971 / US37045V1008

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.01.2026 12:39:59

General Motors Company Q4 Earnings Summary

General Motors
64.52 CHF 4.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):

Earnings: -$3.310 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.961 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.60 in Q4 vs. -$1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.378 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.

Revenue: $45.287 billion in Q4 vs. $47.702 billion in the same period last year.

Nachrichten zu General Motors

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?