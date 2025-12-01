Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.12.2025 07:01:37

GE Aerospace To Invest GBP 19 Mln To Refurbish Wales Site

GE Aerospace
239.83 CHF 0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defence major GE Aerospace (GE)on Monday said it would invest 19 million pounds to modernize its Wales site, to make it a world-class centre for commercial engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul operations over the next three years.

Following the announcement made by GE Aerospace in October 2024 to invest over 107 million pounds into MRO and Component Repair facilities across Europe through 2026, this investment is part of GE Aerospace's strategy to advance infrastructure, skills, and operational excellence across Europe.

Notably, with upgrades to more than 70,000 square feet of roof space, the facelift will include improvements to building cladding, insulation, and glazing installations.

Alongside this, it will enhance critical infrastructure and operational efficiency, and advance sustainability initiatives to support its leadership roles in global commercial fleets.

Stephen Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Plant Leader at GE Aerospace Wales, said,"By modernising our infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also creating opportunities to support the next generation of engines and renewable energy projects."

On Friday, GE's shares closed 0.62% higher at $298.45 on the NYSE.

