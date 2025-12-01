Wienerberger Aktie 431965 / AT0000831706
01.12.2025 15:00:03
EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 1.12.2025
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Brown Brothers Harriman
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.11.2025
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by the portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited. Marathon Asset Management controls a total of 6.217.535 shares on behalf of underlying investors, but only has authority to vote in connection with 5.386.833 of those shares.
London am 1.12.2025
01.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238268 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
