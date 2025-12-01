EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 1.12.2025 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Marathon Asset Management Limited

City: London

Country: United Kingdom 4. Name of shareholder(s): Brown Brothers Harriman

Bank of New York Mellon

JP Morgan Chase

Northern Trust

HSBC

State Street Bank & Trust Company

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.11.2025 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,92 %

0,00 %

4,92 %

109 497 697 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5,07 %



Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 0 5 386 833 0,00 % 4,92 % SUBTOTAL A 5 386 833 4,92 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by the portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited. Marathon Asset Management controls a total of 6.217.535 shares on behalf of underlying investors, but only has authority to vote in connection with 5.386.833 of those shares. London am 1.12.2025

01.12.2025 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News