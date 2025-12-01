Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Wienerberger Aktie 431965 / AT0000831706

01.12.2025 15:00:03

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wienerberger
27.70 CHF 0.32%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  1.12.2025

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Marathon Asset Management Limited
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s): Brown Brothers Harriman
Bank of New York Mellon
JP Morgan Chase
Northern Trust
HSBC                                                                                  
State Street Bank & Trust Company
 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.11.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
4,92 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,92 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
5,07 %		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706 0 5 386 833 0,00 % 4,92 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 386 833 4,92 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by the portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited. Marathon Asset Management controls a total of 6.217.535 shares on behalf of underlying investors, but only has authority to vote in connection with 5.386.833 of those shares.

 

 London am  1.12.2025

 


01.12.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238268  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

