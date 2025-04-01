|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
01.04.2025 14:45:07
EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Month end total voting rights
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital
As at 31 March 2025, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 16,111,767,438 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 374,545,556. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.
The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 16,116,849,938. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs').
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2109964 01.04.2025 CET/CEST
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}