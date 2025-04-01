Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’720 1.0%  SPI 16’951 0.9%  Dow 42’002 1.0%  DAX 22’461 1.3%  Euro 0.9523 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’305 1.1%  Gold 3’133 0.3%  Bitcoin 73’946 1.4%  Dollar 0.8827 -0.2%  Öl 74.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ford-Aktie in Rot: IG Metall fordert Insolvenzschutz - Warnstreiks bei Ford angelaufen
J&J-Aktie sinkt: Johnson & Johnson scheitert erneut mit Fonds für Babypuder-Klagen
Lonza-Aktie knapp im Plus: Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen - Neue Organisationstruktur
NIO-Aktie legt zu: Starke Auslieferungszahlen - Luxusmodell ET9 gestartet
Gold-Silber-Verhältnis "extrem": Ist Silber jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.04.2025 14:45:07

EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Month end total voting rights

BP
4.88 CHF -2.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Month end total voting rights

01.04.2025 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Total voting rights and share capital

 

As at 31 March 2025, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 16,111,767,438 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 374,545,556. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

 

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 16,116,849,938. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs'). 

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                               

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  31 March 2025

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                            

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,111,767,438
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  374,545,556
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  16,491,395,494

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109964  01.04.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07:46 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.25 BP Buy UBS AG
12.03.25 BP Buy UBS AG
03.03.25 BP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.25 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern

Wie wäre es, Monat für Monat einen verlässlichen Cashflow aus dem Aktienmarkt zu generieren - unabhängig davon, ob die Kurse steigen oder fallen? Kein Aprilscherz!

Einfach anmelden und dabei sein!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

n dieser aktuellen Ausgabe analysieren Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG) die gegenwärtige Lage an den globalen Finanzmärkten.

📌 Themen im Überblick:

📉 Schuldenpolitik in Deutschland und der EU – Sondervermögen, Infrastrukturpakete & Reaktionen der Anleihemärkte
🏦 Zinspolitik der EZB – Welche Wirkung hat die aktuelle Senkung wirklich?
🇺🇸 USA im Wahljahr – Trumps neue Wirtschaftspläne & mögliche Folgen für Handel und Märkte
📊 Wachstumstrends im Vergleich – Warum Europa wirtschaftlich hinter den USA zurückfällt
⚠️ Belastungsfaktoren für Aktienmärkte – Gewinnrückgänge, Insolvenzen, Kreditrisiken

📈 Ergänzt durch zahlreiche aktuelle Charts, Hintergrunddaten und konkrete Einschätzungen zu unterschiedlichen Anlageklassen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:07 Holcim – Milliardeninvestitionen und Fokus auf Dividende
13:24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
13:22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
09:24 Marktüberblick: Gold mit stärkstem Quartal seit 1986
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Monatsausklang
31.03.25 Logo WHS PVH Corp. Aktienanalyse – Calvin Klein und Tommy Hilfiger unter einem Dach vereint
31.03.25 FAQ: Soybean Oilshare futures and options
31.03.25 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV
28.03.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’194.19 19.84 BVKSPU
Short 13’470.72 13.80 BP9SUU
Short 13’993.98 8.76 BSNS9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’721.30 01.04.2025 14:38:31
Long 12’200.00 19.46
Long 11’920.00 13.72
Long 11’440.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Zollsorgen belasten: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen sehr schwach -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT stärkt Partnerschaft mit tschechischem Militär
Trotz negativer Stimmung: Deutsche Bank erwartet keinen US-Börsencrash
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Nachmittag nach
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert zweistellig hoch: Liefervertrag mit OGT Solar für Italien abgeschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA stellt Zukunftsstrategie vor - Analysten bleiben nach GTC-Konferenz optimistisch
Analysten sehen bei Novo Nordisk-Aktie Potenzial

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}