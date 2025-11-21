Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.11.2025 13:16:14

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act

Westwing
12.80 EUR 1.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act

21.11.2025 / 13:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act 

Munich, 21 November 2025

Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, a shareholder of Westwing Group SE, announced on 21 November 2025 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has, upon respective request and as mere precaution, exempted Rocket Internet SE from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a possible crossing of the 30% control threshold due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).
The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here: Link (German version only)

Contact: ir@westwing.de
 

21.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Strasse 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2234134

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234134  21.11.2025 CET/CEST

