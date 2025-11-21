Westwing Aktie 43911063 / DE000A2N4H07
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
21.11.2025 13:16:14
EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
|
EQS-News: Westwing Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
Munich, 21 November 2025Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, a shareholder of Westwing Group SE, announced on 21 November 2025 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has, upon respective request and as mere precaution, exempted Rocket Internet SE from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a possible crossing of the 30% control threshold due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).
The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here: Link (German version only)
Contact: ir@westwing.de
21.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Strasse 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|E-mail:
|ir@westwing.de
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2234134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2234134 21.11.2025 CET/CEST