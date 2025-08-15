EQS-News: Telvantis Set to Fast-Track AI and Web3 Expansion Through Strategic LOI Between Mexedia and Digital Innovations Group

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Communications

Telvantis Set to Fast-Track AI and Web3 Expansion Through Strategic LOI Between Mexedia and Digital Innovations Group



15.08.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST

NEW YORK - August 15, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR), a subsidiary of Mexedia S.p.A. Societa Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), today announced its strong support for Mexedia’s recently signed non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire an equity stake in Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”), a consulting and technology firm at the forefront of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

The contemplated transaction between Mexedia and DIG is expected to deliver immediate benefits to Telvantis by expanding access to advanced AI/ML frameworks, blockchain infrastructure, and a broader pipeline of innovation across multiple sectors.

“For Telvantis, this isn’t just a parent-company investment - it’s a strategic force multiplier,” said Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis. “DIG’s expertise in AI, blockchain, and data integration aligns perfectly with our own development roadmap, giving us new tools and co-development opportunities to deliver solutions to market faster and at greater scale.”

Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia, commented: “Telvantis is a critical innovation hub within the Mexedia ecosystem. By bringing DIG’s technology and consulting capabilities into our orbit, we empower Telvantis to drive even more impactful, measurable outcomes for clients across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.”

Benefits to Telvantis

Accelerated Product Development: Leverage DIG’s AI/ML and blockchain toolset to enhance Telvantis’ in-market offerings and speed up prototyping-to-deployment timelines.

Expanded Market Reach: Combine Telvantis’ consulting and growth marketing capabilities with Mexedia’s global client base and DIG’s vertical expertise.

Innovation Pipeline: Co-create new vertical solutions - from financial services to telecom and retail - using AI, smart contracts, and omnichannel delivery systems.

LOI Details

The LOI between Mexedia and DIG is non-binding and subject to customary conditions, including confirmatory due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and any required corporate or regulatory approvals. Mexedia and DIG expect to work toward definitive documentation in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Telvantis Inc.

Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a global technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX). The company provides innovative solutions for managing brand–customer communications, combining SMS, omnichannel marketing, and workflow automation. Through its Mexedia ON suite, it delivers tools that integrate AI, IoT, and advanced analytics, enabling businesses to simplify operations and enhance customer relationships.

