15.08.2025 18:24:01

EQS-News: Telvantis Set to Fast-Track AI and Web3 Expansion Through Strategic LOI Between Mexedia and Digital Innovations Group

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Communications
Telvantis Set to Fast-Track AI and Web3 Expansion Through Strategic LOI Between Mexedia and Digital Innovations Group

15.08.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK - August 15, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR), a subsidiary of Mexedia S.p.A. Societa Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), today announced its strong support for Mexedia’s recently signed non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire an equity stake in Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”), a consulting and technology firm at the forefront of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

The contemplated transaction between Mexedia and DIG is expected to deliver immediate benefits to Telvantis by expanding access to advanced AI/ML frameworks, blockchain infrastructure, and a broader pipeline of innovation across multiple sectors.

“For Telvantis, this isn’t just a parent-company investment - it’s a strategic force multiplier,” said Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis. “DIG’s expertise in AI, blockchain, and data integration aligns perfectly with our own development roadmap, giving us new tools and co-development opportunities to deliver solutions to market faster and at greater scale.”

Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia, commented: “Telvantis is a critical innovation hub within the Mexedia ecosystem. By bringing DIG’s technology and consulting capabilities into our orbit, we empower Telvantis to drive even more impactful, measurable outcomes for clients across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.”

Benefits to Telvantis

  • Accelerated Product Development: Leverage DIG’s AI/ML and blockchain toolset to enhance Telvantis’ in-market offerings and speed up prototyping-to-deployment timelines. 
  • Expanded Market Reach: Combine Telvantis’ consulting and growth marketing capabilities with Mexedia’s global client base and DIG’s vertical expertise.
  • Innovation Pipeline: Co-create new vertical solutions - from financial services to telecom and retail - using AI, smart contracts, and omnichannel delivery systems.

LOI Details

The LOI between Mexedia and DIG is non-binding and subject to customary conditions, including confirmatory due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and any required corporate or regulatory approvals. Mexedia and DIG expect to work toward definitive documentation in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Telvantis Inc.

Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a global technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX). The company provides innovative solutions for managing brand–customer communications, combining SMS, omnichannel marketing, and workflow automation. Through its Mexedia ON suite, it delivers tools that integrate AI, IoT, and advanced analytics, enabling businesses to simplify operations and enhance customer relationships.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Telvantis Inc.
1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Email: ir@telvantis.com
Website: www.telvantis.com
Twitter/X: @Telvantis
LinkedIn: Telvantis

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Telvantis Inc.

15.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Telvantis Inc.
United States
ISIN: US74979T2078
EQS News ID: 2184778

 
End of News EQS News Service

2184778  15.08.2025 CET/CEST

