Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Vormittag entwickeln
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
ARYZTA-Aktie im Minus: Stark verlangsamtes Wachstum im dritten Quartal
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Forschungserfolge mit Giredestrant und Tecentriq - US-Zulassung für Gazyva in erweiterter Indikation
Beaconsmind Aktie

20.10.2025 09:30:03

EQS-News: swissnet Group expands cooperation with leading European retail company

Beaconsmind
6.10 EUR -0.81%
EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group expands cooperation with leading European retail company

20.10.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group expands cooperation with leading European retail company

Berg, Switzerland – 20 October 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, is expanding its long-standing partnership with a leading European retail company. swissnet will implement two new projects for the group, which operates several hundred stores and generates revenues in the billion-euro range. Both projects will be realized in cooperation with Deutsche Telekom AG.

As part of the collaboration, swissnet will roll out a major SD-WAN project to modernize the client’s network and Wi-Fi infrastructure across several European locations. The contract represents revenue of EUR 1.8 million for swissnet. In a second project with this existing customer, approximately 6,500 access points currently in use will be replaced with new devices featuring the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. Wi-Fi 7 enables significantly higher speeds and lower latency, improving reliability and user experience. This project represents a revenue volume of EUR 0.4 million.

The retail group has been a swissnet customer for seven years and already successfully uses swissnet solutions such as Auto App Login and CloudWiFi, as well as advanced WLAN telephony systems developed specifically for the company. By further expanding the customer’s use of swissnet’s product portfolio, the company reinforces its expertise in holistic infrastructure solutions and strengthens its position as a trusted technology partner for large-scale retail networks.

Through the implementation of these two new projects, swissnet is continuing to systematically expand its strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom, which has been in place since March 2025, in the area of digital infrastructure. The partnership provides swissnet with access to a broader network of resources and new market opportunities. swissnet customers benefit from comprehensive offerings featuring state-of-the-art technologies that help optimize business operations and efficiency.

“These projects clearly demonstrate how long-term partnerships and technological excellence go hand in hand,” said Boris Tölzel, Project Lead and CCO DACH at swissnet. “Together with Deutsche Telekom and our long-standing clients, we are creating today the digital foundation for tomorrow’s customer experience – secure, scalable, and future-ready.”

About Swissnet Group

The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
Andre Jochem, Head of IR
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
andrejochem@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


20.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2215262

 
End of News EQS News Service

2215262  20.10.2025 CET/CEST

