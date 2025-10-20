EQS-News: swissnet Group expands cooperation with leading European retail company

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group expands cooperation with leading European retail company



20.10.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Berg, Switzerland – 20 October 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, is expanding its long-standing partnership with a leading European retail company. swissnet will implement two new projects for the group, which operates several hundred stores and generates revenues in the billion-euro range. Both projects will be realized in cooperation with Deutsche Telekom AG.

As part of the collaboration, swissnet will roll out a major SD-WAN project to modernize the client’s network and Wi-Fi infrastructure across several European locations. The contract represents revenue of EUR 1.8 million for swissnet. In a second project with this existing customer, approximately 6,500 access points currently in use will be replaced with new devices featuring the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. Wi-Fi 7 enables significantly higher speeds and lower latency, improving reliability and user experience. This project represents a revenue volume of EUR 0.4 million.

The retail group has been a swissnet customer for seven years and already successfully uses swissnet solutions such as Auto App Login and CloudWiFi, as well as advanced WLAN telephony systems developed specifically for the company. By further expanding the customer’s use of swissnet’s product portfolio, the company reinforces its expertise in holistic infrastructure solutions and strengthens its position as a trusted technology partner for large-scale retail networks.

Through the implementation of these two new projects, swissnet is continuing to systematically expand its strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom, which has been in place since March 2025, in the area of digital infrastructure. The partnership provides swissnet with access to a broader network of resources and new market opportunities. swissnet customers benefit from comprehensive offerings featuring state-of-the-art technologies that help optimize business operations and efficiency.

“These projects clearly demonstrate how long-term partnerships and technological excellence go hand in hand,” said Boris Tölzel, Project Lead and CCO DACH at swissnet. “Together with Deutsche Telekom and our long-standing clients, we are creating today the digital foundation for tomorrow’s customer experience – secure, scalable, and future-ready.”

