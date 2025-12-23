Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.12.2025 09:00:03

EQS-News: naoo AG strengthens equity base through conversion of shareholder loans

naoo
5.50 EUR 8.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
naoo AG strengthens equity base through conversion of shareholder loans

23.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Media Release

 

naoo AG strengthens equity base through conversion of shareholder loans

  • Balance sheet strengthened through conversion of approximately CHF 5.2 million in loans provided by the principal shareholder

 

Zürich, 23 December 2025 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329) has carried out a capital increase within its existing capital band, converting shareholder loans granted by its principal shareholder, Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, in the amount of approximately CHF 5.2 million into equity. The measure serves to further strengthen the company’s balance sheet and equity base.

During the capital increase, a total of 1,093,020 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each were issued. Of these, 1,078,020 shares were paid up by way of set-off against existing shareholder loans from Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger. In addition, 15,000 shares were issued against a cash contribution from another investor.

The converted shareholder loans were provided in full by the principal shareholder and consist of two components: cash loans previously granted by Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger to the company, and advance contributions in the form of share provisions made for the account of naoo AG.

These share provisions were made, inter alia, to pre-finance contractually owed purchase price components in connection with the acquisition of Kingfluencers AG, as the company did not have sufficient treasury shares available at the relevant time to meet these obligations. The principal shareholder therefore advanced funds on behalf of the company to fulfil its contractual commitments.

The resulting shareholder loans have now been converted into equity as part of the capital increase. The transaction does not result in any new inflow of funds and does not constitute new external financing. It represents a balance sheet reclassification that improves the company’s equity ratio without changing the economic substance or strategic direction of naoo AG.

Following completion of the capital increase, the share capital of naoo AG amounts to CHF 5,561,277, divided into the same number of fully paid-in registered shares. The principal shareholder pursues a long-term investment strategy and continues to actively support naoo AG in the execution of its growth and integration strategy.

 

About naoo 

naoo is building the future of creator-driven social media, powered by artificial intelligence and a scalable platform designed for meaningful engagement. At the core of naoo group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media, local advertising and loyalty ecosystem that connects people based on their interests and preferences. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, enabling users to benefit directly from their engagement. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. With Kingfluencers joining the group — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combined platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling.  Now, naoo is moving towards an integrated ecosystem that includes proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 41 people and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

 

 

Investors and Media:

Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

E-mail: Karl.Fleetwood@naoo.com

 


23.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: naoo AG
Baarerstrasse 21
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@naoo.com
Internet: www.naoo.com
ISIN: CH1323306329
WKN: A40NNU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2250494

Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
 
End of News EQS News Service

2250494  23.12.2025 CET/CEST