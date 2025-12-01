Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’826 -0.1%  SPI 17’624 -0.2%  Dow 47’471 -0.5%  DAX 23’555 -1.2%  Euro 0.9325 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’640 -0.5%  Gold 4’243 0.6%  Bitcoin 68’898 -5.2%  Dollar 0.8014 -0.4%  Öl 62.8 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
Top News
CFT-Aktie im Minus: CFT vermeldet Insiderverkauf im Millionenwert
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Kardex-Aktie leichter: Mehrheitsübernahme an Rocket Solution
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug? Analyst sieht grosse Chancen bei Robotaxis und hebt Kursziel an
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender verlässt JENOPTIK - Aktie fällt
Suche...

Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.12.2025 15:00:04

EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

Mutares
25.58 CHF -2.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

01.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

  • Leading provider of infrastructure & construction transportation and machine rental services
  • Strategic add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expanding Nordic presence
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million

Munich, December 1, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö in the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.

For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further expand Mutares’ Nordic footprint and strengthen its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2237726

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237726  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?