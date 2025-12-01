EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden



01.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

Leading provider of infrastructure & construction transportation and machine rental services

Strategic add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expanding Nordic presence

Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million

Munich, December 1, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö in the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.

For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further expand Mutares’ Nordic footprint and strengthen its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk