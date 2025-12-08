Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LogicMark Aktie 148117902 / US67091J8009

08.12.2025 15:04:51

EQS-News: LogicMark's Medication Reminder Tool First Out The Gate To Be Integrated Into Personal Emergency Response Systems Device

LogicMark
1.00 USD -4.76%
EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare
LogicMark's Medication Reminder Tool First Out The Gate To Be Integrated Into Personal Emergency Response Systems Device

08.12.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 8, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LogicMark Inc. (OTC: LGMK), an innovator in personal emergency response systems (PERS)  for the growing care economy, is setting yet another standard in the industry by announcing the addition of Medication Reminders for its Freedom Alert Max device.

6933196eda846f6042d59d41_1

The capability marks the first time medication management has been integrated directly into a medical alert device, eliminating the need for separate reminder apps or additional tools, reports LogicMark. Not only does the capability enhance LogicMark’s flagship product, but it also contributes to a smoother, more integrated care experience for aging adults and their caregivers. 

"We're revolutionizing the medical alert industry by integrating essential health management tools directly into our devices. This is the future of senior care – proactive, integrated, and incredibly powerful," said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. "For the first time, seniors don’t need to juggle multiple devices or apps to stay safe and manage their health.”

Bringing It All Together 

Medication Reminders are available on Freedom Alert Max, LogicMark’s advanced personal emergency response system that provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on the go. The device includes features such as fall detection, geofencing, emergency caregiver video, GPS location tracking, two-way communication and now medication management in one wearable device.

With this new feature, users or caregivers can enter multiple medications and detailed dosage information through the company’s Care Village app. Notifications and clear dosage instructions are then received directly on the Freedom Alert Max device. The wearer can confirm they took their medication or select "Remind Me Later.” If someone fails to respond to a reminder, the system automatically logs this information in LogicMark's backend system. This data is then processed through the company’s patented Care Processing technology, which analyzes patterns that could contribute to potential falls or emergencies. 

The data is also used in establishing a comprehensive baseline wellness profile of the user via LogicMark’s patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users. The virtual twin analyzes the person’s data to predict future outcomes, enabling caregivers to take proactive and preventive steps instead of reacting after the fact. 

Medication Reminder in Action 

For an example of the feature in action, consider a user who fails to confirm he took his medicine after receiving a reminder on his Freedom Alert Max. The system records the omission, potentially identifying an issue before a fall or safety event occurs. 

Or an older adult who needs multiple medications daily. His caregiver programs each medicine with dosage and timing, and the Freedom Alert Max sends reminders and logs responses. Oversight of adherence is done directly through the safety device.

In both instances, rather than juggling separate medication apps and alert devices, users can rely on the Freedom Alert Max for both emergency monitoring and medication reminders – simplifying the user experience and caregiver workflow, reports LogicMark.

The addition of Medication Reminders is just the latest update from a company that has been on a mission to help aging adults realize independent and safe lives by leveraging integrated technology. Through its suite of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices and technology for the growing care economy, LogicMark is redefining what it means to be at home and on the go as we age. 

Long gone are the days when LogicMark was simply churning out emergency alert devices alone. Today, the company reports strong demand for its advanced wearable safety solutions, which offer two-way calling, fall detection, and continuous monitoring. It also provides an AI- and machine learning-driven platform that helps patients and caregivers manage care both at home and on the go. The company’s hardware acts as the messenger, gathering data in real-time from the person and sending it to be collected and analyzed with LogicMark’s platform. This enables LogicMark to create a comprehensive Caring Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that unites safety, health management and analytics.

LogicMark is a trailblazer when it comes to empowering older adults to live their best lives. Medication Reminders is its latest example. A first in the industry, according to LogicMark, but not the last capability to roll out from this innovator.

To learn more about LogicMark, click here. 

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

08.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US67091J8009
EQS News ID: 2241912

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241912  08.12.2025 CET/CEST

