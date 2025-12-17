EQS-News: LogicMark Launches AI-Powered Caregiver Tools To Empower Predictive Decision-Making

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - When it comes to monitoring aging adults living on their own, caregivers are typically in the dark when it comes to care information like medication adherence or movement. Taking a data-centric approach to caregiving is, in fact, widely unheard of outside of an institutional setting.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), the provider of personal emergency response systems, health communication devices and technology for the growing care economy, is turning the convergence of critical data into real-world impact. By integrating data such as falls, emergency calls, daily steps, active time, and medication adherence, to provide caregivers with a complete picture of the individual to identify risks earlier, intervene more effectively, and support seniors in maintaining independence longer. After all, that is the ultimate goal of LogicMark and the devices, software, and services the company has revolutionized.

The Power of Data

LogicMark is looking to expand the number of data sets it utilizes to empower caregivers as health changes tend to show up first in small shifts in falls, movements, or in medication adherence habits that can't easily be spotted alone. When AI-processing is combined with these data sets, the technology immediately becomes predictive. Regularly monitoring the person and detecting even the slightest change in behavior or patterns, that can be all it takes to spot something amiss and alert caregivers to take preventive action.

Activity metrics and medication adherence data sets can paint a very clear picture when analyzed over time, as acute changes in data are cause for alarm. For example, an older adult who lives alone is required to take a once daily cholesterol pill. Over time he starts taking it an average of 45 minutes later than usual. At the same time his average daily steps begin to decrease from 10,000 to 2,000 over the course of a month. That decline, coupled with the delay in taking his medicine, could be a sign that there is a growing mobility issue that needs to be addressed.

Another example could be the woman who lives alone and usually takes all three of her prescription medications on time every day but starts missing a dose here or there every few days. At the same time her active time outside of the house begins to decline. That decline in active time and increase in forgetting to take her medicine could alert caregivers and family members of cognitive decline. Both of those potential issues may not be identified if only one data set was being collected.

LogicMark Brings It All Together



These advancements are possible due to LogicMark’s hardware, software, and proprietary AI algorithms. The Freedom Alert Max’s advanced personal emergency response system is one device in the company’s line of medical alert devices that collect data in real time. It provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on-the-go. The device includes features such as fall detection, geofencing, emergency caregiver video, GPS location tracking, two-way communication, and now medication management and activity metrics in one device.

It is the first time medication reminders have been integrated directly into a medical alert device, eliminating the need for separate smartphone apps. Caregivers can enter multiple medications and detailed dosage information through the company’s Care Village app. Notifications and clear dosage instructions are then received directly on the Freedom Alert Max device. The wearer can confirm they took their medication or select "Remind Me Later.” If someone fails to respond to a reminder, the system automatically logs this information in LogicMark's backend system. This data is then processed through proprietary AI algorithms, which recognize patterns that could contribute to potential falls or emergencies.

The data is also used in establishing a comprehensive, baseline wellness profile of the user via LogicMark’s patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users. The virtual twin analyzes the person’s data to predict future outcomes, enabling caregivers to take proactive and preventive steps instead of reacting after the fact.

By integrating advanced technology like Medication Reminders and Activity Metrics into its devices and sharing data through its Care Village Digital app, LogicMark is empowering caregivers to spot any issues long before they become problems and gives older adults the confidence to live independently. To learn more about how LogicMark is taking predictive preventive care to the next level, click here.

