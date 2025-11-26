Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie

26.11.2025 18:24:14

EQS-News: LM PAY announces preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B
39.20 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
LM PAY announces preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025

26.11.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Warsaw, November 26, 2025 – LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) is an innovative, technology-driven FinTech company offering embedded finance solutions in the healthcare, beauty and insurance sectors in Poland. The company provides instant and binding credit decisions at the point of service, enabling patients and customers to gain immediate access to essential services as well as convenient consumer financing.

Revenue Development
The cumulative revenue after the first nine months of the 2025 fiscal year amounted to PLN 23.8 million (€ 5.6 million), significantly exceeding the previous year's figure of PLN 15.8 million (€ 3.7 million). This corresponds to an approximate growth of 50%, driven primarily by new partnerships and increasing demand for healthcare, beauty, and insurance services.

EBIT Development
The cumulative EBIT stood at PLN 6.5 million (€ 0.5 million). The 12.8% decline compared to 2024 is mainly attributable to a one-off event in the previous year – the sale of a portfolio of receivables – which affected the comparability of the results.

Customer Base
Customer acquisition also developed very positively. The number of clients served increased by 12% to a total of 33,000 in the first nine months of 2025. This growth is primarily due to efficient onboarding in clinics and salons, which substantially contributed to the expansion of the customer base.

Recurring Customers
The strong customer loyalty to LM PAY is reflected in the increasing share of recurring users. In the third quarter of 2025, this share was 33%, exceeding the 30% recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. This underscores consistently high customer satisfaction and stable demand for the offered solutions.

About LM PAY S.A.

LM PAY S.A. is a fast-growing FinTech company specialising in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, beauty services, and motor insurance in Poland. Its platform is integrated into workflows of over 13,000 clinics, beauty salons and insurance brokers across Poland, simplifying financing for patients and customers while ensuring immediate payments to providers. With more than ten years of market experience and a listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well positioned for continued growth.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:

LM PAY S.A.
Grzegorz Pieszak
mobile +48 881 780 994
grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
meister@meisterconsult.com

 

 


26.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 2236456

 
End of News EQS News Service

2236456  26.11.2025 CET/CEST

