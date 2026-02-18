Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie 138465648 / LU2818110020
|
18.02.2026 15:00:04
EQS-News: LHV Bank updates Results Review report for Eleving Group
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group announces that LHV Bank has updated an independent Results Review report on February 16, 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Group’s Q4 2025 performance and reiterates ‘Buy’ recommendation with EUR 2.10 target price.
According to the updated estimates, Eleving Group remains considerably undervalued. LHV maintains its target price for Eleving Group shares at EUR 2.10 and reaffirms its “Buy” recommendation.
The full report is available at LHV Baltic analyses with a subscription.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more: www.eleving.com
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
Disclaimer
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.
18.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2278190
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2278190 18.02.2026 CET/CEST
