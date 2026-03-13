Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie 138465648 / LU2818110020
13.03.2026 15:45:45
EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Eleving Group has received a notification from member of the management board on notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
The notification has been made pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more: www.eleving.com
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
Disclaimer
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.
13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103690 13.03.2026 CET/CEST