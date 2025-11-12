EQS-News: HomeToGo's B2B strategy powers record third quarter results: IFRS Revenues increase to €108.1M and Adj. EBITDA grows to €43.0M. Interhome integration on track

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Group IFRS Revenues surged 23.7% YoY to a record €108.1M in Q3/25

Group profitability: Q3/25 Adjusted EBITDA hit an all-time record of €43.0M; 9M/25 Adjusted EBITDA grew 30.9% YoY to €22.0M

Successful B2B shift: HomeToGo_PRO segment IFRS Revenues significantly increased 83.3% YoY in Q3/25, now representing 64% of total Group IFRS Revenues in 9M/25 on a pro-forma basis

Marketplace profitability soared: Deliberate choice to focus on profitability over topline growth in the Marketplace segment drove 9M/25 Adjusted EBITDA up 60.0% YoY

Interhome integration on track: Achieved key milestones ahead of schedule to transition Interhome to full operational independence

Full year 2025 guidance confirmed: ~€400M IFRS Revenues and ~€40M Adjusted EBITDA expected on a pro-forma basis

Luxembourg, 12 November 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the leading European vacation rental group, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. The results demonstrate the successful execution of the Group's new strategy, achieved by significant B2B growth and a strong focus on enhanced profitability in the B2C Marketplace segment.

HomeToGo_PRO is now the core growth engine

The HomeToGo_PRO segment, which encompasses B2B Software and tech-enabled Service Solutions for the entire travel market, delivered outstanding results. In Q3/25, IFRS Revenues for the segment climbed to €50.9M (83.3% YoY). For the nine month period, IFRS Revenues grew to €81.0M (48.6% YoY). This makes HomeToGo_PRO the Group's largest segment, accounting for 64% of total IFRS Revenues in 9M/25 on a pro-forma basis. Profitability grew even faster, with the segment's Q3/25 Adjusted EBITDA more than doubling by 109.2% YoY to €13.0M.

Marketplace segment delivered significant profitability gains

The Marketplace segment successfully executed its new strategic priority of focusing on profitability over topline growth. In line with a deliberate reduction of marketing expenditure, IFRS Revenues for the nine month period saw a modest decline to €127.2M ((0.7)% YoY). This disciplined strategy was highly successful, as the segment's Adjusted EBITDA for the same period notably increased to €10.0M (60.0% YoY). This was further supported by an improved Onsite Take Rate, which rose by +0.6pp to 13.4% in 9M/25.

Solid cash position

HomeToGo maintained a robust cash position of €115.6M at the end of Q3/25. The sequential decrease from Q2/25 was primarily attributable to the payment of the purchase price at closing of the Interhome acquisition on 28 August 2025.

Interhome integration on track

The integration of Interhome is fully on track. The Company is executing a clear 18-month carve-out plan to transition Interhome to full operational independence. Key integration milestones have already been achieved ahead of schedule. HomeToGo has successfully launched the Interhome B2C channel on the Group's core technology platform. This technology migration immediately enables faster product development, greater flexibility, and ensures future scalability for the Interhome brand. Operationally, the Company has exited the first Transitional Service Agreements (TSAs) ahead of schedule, reducing dependency on its former parent companies. A dedicated Interhome CTO has also been brought on board to drive integration and innovation.

Confirmation of full year 2025 guidance

For the financial year 2025, on a pro-forma basis, i.e. assuming that the closing of the Interhome transaction took place on 01 January 2025, the HomeToGo Group continues to anticipate IFRS Revenues of ~€400M (+88% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA of ~€40M (+213% YoY) and positive Free Cash Flow.

On a statutory basis - which includes the consolidation of Interhome from the actual closing date (i.e., only for the period from 28 August 2025 to 31 December 2025) - the HomeToGo Group continues to anticipate IFRS Revenues exceeding €260M (=22% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be above €11M, (-14% YoY). Given that the Interhome transaction closed towards the end of the peak travel season, Free Cash Flow for the combined Group is projected to be negative on a statutory basis for the 2025 financial year. This is primarily attributable to the seasonal nature of Interhome’s business model, which requires substantial payments to hosts following the conclusion of the travel high season.

Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: “HomeToGo’s third quarter results prove that the strategic evolution of HomeToGo_PRO into our new center of gravity is already yielding measurable success: HomeToGo_PRO saw IFRS Revenues skyrocket by 83% year-over-year and its profitability more than doubled. The HomeToGo Marketplace also saw Adjusted EBITDA increase by 60% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025, showing strong progress following HomeToGo’s new focus on profitability over scale. With the Interhome integration well on track, we are entering a new era for the HomeToGo Group and are excited for this next phase in our growth journey."

Q3/25 results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation

Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call tomorrow at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/807e21cd-aa53-42f8-8261-c877b149549a

HomeToGo's Q3/25 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de. The earnings presentation for analysts and investors will be made available shortly before the call starts at 10:00 am CET and is also available at ir.hometogo.de.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B software & tech-enabled service solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

