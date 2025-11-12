HomeToGo Aktie 59631761 / LU2290523658
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
12.11.2025 20:40:03
EQS-News: HomeToGo's B2B strategy powers record third quarter results: IFRS Revenues increase to €108.1M and Adj. EBITDA grows to €43.0M. Interhome integration on track
|
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
HomeToGo's B2B strategy powers record third quarter results: IFRS Revenues increase to €108.1M and Adj. EBITDA grows to €43.0M. Interhome integration on track
Luxembourg, 12 November 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the leading European vacation rental group, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. The results demonstrate the successful execution of the Group's new strategy, achieved by significant B2B growth and a strong focus on enhanced profitability in the B2C Marketplace segment.
HomeToGo_PRO is now the core growth engine
Marketplace segment delivered significant profitability gains
Solid cash position
Interhome integration on track
Confirmation of full year 2025 guidance
On a statutory basis - which includes the consolidation of Interhome from the actual closing date (i.e., only for the period from 28 August 2025 to 31 December 2025) - the HomeToGo Group continues to anticipate IFRS Revenues exceeding €260M (=22% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be above €11M, (-14% YoY). Given that the Interhome transaction closed towards the end of the peak travel season, Free Cash Flow for the combined Group is projected to be negative on a statutory basis for the 2025 financial year. This is primarily attributable to the seasonal nature of Interhome’s business model, which requires substantial payments to hosts following the conclusion of the travel high season.
Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: “HomeToGo’s third quarter results prove that the strategic evolution of HomeToGo_PRO into our new center of gravity is already yielding measurable success: HomeToGo_PRO saw IFRS Revenues skyrocket by 83% year-over-year and its profitability more than doubled. The HomeToGo Marketplace also saw Adjusted EBITDA increase by 60% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025, showing strong progress following HomeToGo’s new focus on profitability over scale. With the Interhome integration well on track, we are entering a new era for the HomeToGo Group and are excited for this next phase in our growth journey."
Q3/25 results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation
The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/807e21cd-aa53-42f8-8261-c877b149549a
HomeToGo's Q3/25 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de. The earnings presentation for analysts and investors will be made available shortly before the call starts at 10:00 am CET and is also available at ir.hometogo.de.
About the HomeToGo Group
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Media Contact
Investor Relations Contact
Forward-Looking Statements
Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures
12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228830
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228830 12.11.2025 CET/CEST