EQS-News: H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners: Closing of strategic partnership agreement completed, project teams begin work

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners: Closing of strategic partnership agreement completed, project teams begin work



14.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires 70% stake in the first phase of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin

Construction scheduled to start in 2026

Target: Annual production in the first phase of up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen per year for feed-in to the Flow pipeline

Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Copenhagen (Denmark), 14 October 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX"; ISIN: LU0472835155) announces that the agreement on the strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) – one of the world's leading investment companies in the field of energy infrastructure investments – was closed by its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I) on 2 October 2025. The kick-off meeting of the project teams from both companies took place on 7 October, during which the further project roadmap was defined. In a first step, CIP is investing EUR 15 million in the project phase in order to reach the final investment decision.

Peter Rössner, CEO of H2APEX: "We are delighted that the strategic partnership with CIP, which represents a milestone for our company, is progressing according to plan and that the project is a top priority for all parties involved. This was also made clear at our kick-off meeting with all relevant project participants. Over the next few months, the focus will initially be on ordering components and continuing the approval process. Construction is scheduled to start next year."

CIP is participating as a strategic investor in the first expansion stage of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin with a 70% stake. The aim of the partnership is to pre-finance the European Union (EU) IPCEI funding of EUR 167 million and to raise the additional financial resources required. The plan is to produce up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen per year at the Lubmin site, which corresponds to a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion phase. In the long term, H2APEX plans to achieve a total capacity of more than 1,000 MW in Lubmin. The hydrogen off-take for the first expansion stage has already been secured in a preliminary agreement.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments and a global market leader in offshore wind energy.

The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 33 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2,500 employees across platforms.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About H2APEX

The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities.

www.h2apex.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

Henriette Siegel

Phone: +49 381 799902-320

Email investor.relations@h2apex.com

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

www.h2apex.com

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke, Johannes Kaiser

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 221 9140 973

Email: h2apex@ir-on.com

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Cologne

www.ir-on.com