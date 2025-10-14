H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie 10989086 / LU0472835155
14.10.2025 08:00:03
EQS-News: H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners: Closing of strategic partnership agreement completed, project teams begin work
EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners: Closing of strategic partnership agreement completed, project teams begin work
Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Copenhagen (Denmark), 14 October 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX"; ISIN: LU0472835155) announces that the agreement on the strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) – one of the world's leading investment companies in the field of energy infrastructure investments – was closed by its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I) on 2 October 2025. The kick-off meeting of the project teams from both companies took place on 7 October, during which the further project roadmap was defined. In a first step, CIP is investing EUR 15 million in the project phase in order to reach the final investment decision.
Peter Rössner, CEO of H2APEX: "We are delighted that the strategic partnership with CIP, which represents a milestone for our company, is progressing according to plan and that the project is a top priority for all parties involved. This was also made clear at our kick-off meeting with all relevant project participants. Over the next few months, the focus will initially be on ordering components and continuing the approval process. Construction is scheduled to start next year."
CIP is participating as a strategic investor in the first expansion stage of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin with a 70% stake. The aim of the partnership is to pre-finance the European Union (EU) IPCEI funding of EUR 167 million and to raise the additional financial resources required. The plan is to produce up to 10,000 tons of hydrogen per year at the Lubmin site, which corresponds to a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion phase. In the long term, H2APEX plans to achieve a total capacity of more than 1,000 MW in Lubmin. The hydrogen off-take for the first expansion stage has already been secured in a preliminary agreement.
About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.
CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 33 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2,500 employees across platforms.
For more information, visit www.cip.com.
About H2APEX
Contact:
Investor Relations
IR.on AG
14.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2838 4720
|Fax:
|+352 2838 4729
|E-mail:
|info@h2apex.com
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155
|WKN:
|A0YF5P
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2212266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2212266 14.10.2025 CET/CEST