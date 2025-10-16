Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
European Lithium-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: Wichtige Ankündigung steht an - Änderungen beim Optionsprogramm
Trotz Absatzkrise: Analyst sieht grosses Potenzial für die Tesla-Aktie
DocMorris-Aktie steigt kräftig: Wachstum im dritten Quartal - Ausblick bestätigt - neue Kommerzchefin
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie in Grün: Logistiknetz in Indien wird ausgebaut
ABB-Aktie wieder im Plus: Konzern übertrifft Erwartungen und stellt neuen CFO vor
16.10.2025 15:04:31

EQS-News: GeoVax Highlights Positive Interim Results for Multi-Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine in Immunocompromised Patients at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
GeoVax Highlights Positive Interim Results for Multi-Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine in Immunocompromised Patients at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025

16.10.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Presentations Underscore Favorable Safety Profile and Robust T-Cell Responses of GEO-CM04S1 in Vulnerable Populations

ATLANTA, GA - October 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced presentations by its senior scientific leadership at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025, held October 13–16 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Presentation Highlights

Mark J. Newman, PhD - Chief Scientific Officer
Workshop Presentation: “Vaccine design to address the immunocompromised: T-lymphocyte driven…Balanced immunity - Broader specificity - Increased memory.”

  • Highlighted the limitations of current “one-size-fits-all” vaccines for immunocompromised populations.
  • Presented Phase 2 data showing GEO-CM04S1 elicits strong T-cell responses to both Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N), exceeding responses induced by mRNA boosters.
  • Demonstrated broad, durable immunity in preclinical and early clinical data, including responses against Omicron subvariants.
  • Reinforced the potential of GEO-CM04S1 to provide longer-lasting protection and reduce the need for frequent vaccine reformulations.

Kelly T. McKee, Jr., MD, MPH - Chief Medical Officer
Poster Presentation: “Interim Safety and Reactogenicity of GEO-CM04S1, an MVA-vectored, multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine, in adults with hematologic malignancies receiving cellular therapies.”

  • Reported interim safety results from a Phase 2 trial in patients with hematologic malignancies post-hematopoietic stem cell transplant or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy.
  • GEO-CM04S1 showed a safety profile comparable to mRNA vaccines, with only mild-to-moderate treatment-emergent adverse events, predominantly injection site reactions, fatigue, and myalgia... observed.
  • No vaccine-related serious adverse events, myocarditis, or pericarditis have been reported to date.
  • Breakthrough infections occurred but were mild-to-moderate in severity.

“These data continue to support our conviction that GEO-CM04S1 has the potential to fill a critical gap for immunocompromised patients who are not adequately protected against severe COVID-19 by existing vaccines,” said David Dodd, Chairman & CEO of GeoVax. “Our MVA-based, multi-antigen approach is designed to provide broader, more durable protection, and we are encouraged by the consistent safety profile emerging across the ongoing trials.”

About GEO-CM04S1

GEO-CM04S1 is a synthetic, next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate that co-expresses spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) antigens using GeoVax’s MVA vector platform. Designed to induce both antibody and T-cell responses, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated in three Phase 2 clinical trials:

  1. As a primary vaccine for immunocompromised individuals (including post-transplant and hematologic cancer patients),
  2. As a booster for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and
  3. As a durable booster for healthy adults previously immunized with mRNA vaccines

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
info@geovax.com
678-384-7220

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
media@geovax.com 


News Source: GeoVax, Inc.

16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GeoVax, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US3736782000
EQS News ID: 2214386

 
End of News EQS News Service

2214386  16.10.2025 CET/CEST

