EQS-News: GeoVax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Data at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025

Presentations to Highlight Interim Safety Data and Special-Populations Insights for GEO-CM04S1 in Immunocompromised Patients

ATLANTA, GA - October 9, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that members of its executive medical and scientific team will deliver presentations at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025, to be held October 13–16, 2025, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre (Europaplein 24, Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Mark J. Newman, PhD, GeoVax Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the Special Populations Workshop (PM2) during the Pre-Congress Workshops on Monday, October 13 at 14:00 CEST. This workshop will bring together international experts to address the challenges of vaccine development and deployment for vulnerable populations, including the immunocompromised. Dr. Newman’s presentation is titled:

“Vaccine design to address the immunocompromised: T-lymphocyte driven…Balanced immunity - Broader specificity - Increased memory.”

Kelly T. McKee, Jr., MD, MPH, GeoVax Chief Medical Officer, will present a scientific poster titled:

“Interim Safety and Reactogenicity of GEO-CM04S1, an MVA-vectored, multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine, in adults with hematologic malignancies receiving cellular therapies.”

The poster highlighting the safety profile of the GEO-CM04S1 COVID-19 vaccine in an important target population will be on display in the Poster Zone, Exhibition Hall (RAI Amsterdam) from October 14–16. “World Vaccine Congress Europe is one of the most important international gatherings in vaccine research, development and policy,” said David Dodd, GeoVax President & CEO. “We look forward to highlighting the progress of our multi-antigen GEO-CM04S1 in immunocompromised populations, where the need for more effective vaccine options remains urgent.”

The World Vaccine Congress Europe convenes global experts across science, clinical development, manufacturing, and public health. More details can be found at World Vaccine Congress Europe.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

