Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -1.4%  SPI 17’275 -1.5%  Dow 47’005 -1.0%  DAX 23’634 -1.7%  Euro 0.9182 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’637 -1.8%  Gold 4’055 -2.8%  Bitcoin 74’740 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7890 -0.5%  Öl 63.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Richemont21048333Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
DZ BANK gibt Brenntag SE-Aktie Verkaufen
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet DZ BANK die Allianz-Aktie
Roche-Aktie sinkt: FDA-Zulassung für erstes Perjeta-Biosimilar
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Fortran Aktie 20761863 / US34960D1081

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.11.2025 14:40:51

EQS-News: Fortran Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings for 2025

Fortran
0.05 USD 8.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Fortran Corporation / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Fortran Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings for 2025

14.11.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HICKORY, N.C. - November 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN)

Fortran Corporation (the “Corporation) is pleased to announce the 3rd quarter earnings of 2025. CEO & President Kent Greer stated, “Once again, our quarterly performance demonstrates strong revenue growth. Customers are looking for new solutions that will help them adapt to different business climates and our organization is moving them in the right direction. Strong sales in North & South Carolina, along with continued cost reductions, will help keep our bottom line healthy, and achieving those set benchmarks in 2025 will help us move forward as we anticipate a great 2026.”

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunication system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex telecommunications solutions focused on cloud based and AI services. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network services, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site service. For more information, contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com.

Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectation depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections: the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products: the impact of competitive products and pricing: changes in generally accepted accounting principles: successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies: the loss of key senior management or staff: and other events factor and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings.

Kent Greer
828-324-4611
kgreer@fortrancorp.com 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Fortran Corporation

14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fortran Corporation
United States
ISIN: US34960D1081
EQS News ID: 2230266

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230266  14.11.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Fortran Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.

Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

Inside Trading & Investment

10:08 Holpriger Wochenausklang erwartet
09:38 Marktüberblick: Merck gesucht – Siemens unter Druck
07:48 ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtsdynamik
13.11.25 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’132.96 19.45 S5MBPU
Short 13’405.19 13.70 SEPBRU
Short 13’926.42 8.76 S83BOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’557.04 14.11.2025 14:36:29
Long 12’090.40 19.91 SPMB5U
Long 11’813.66 13.92 SQBBAU
Long 11’290.97 8.91 B45S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin unter 100'000 US-Dollar - Verkaufswelle erschüttert den Kryptomarkt
DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich höher: Mittelfristige Prognose wird optimistischer
Siemens-Aktie im Minus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/46: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/46. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:51 Aktien New York Ausblick: Fed-Aussagen dürften Abwärtssog verschärfen
14:44 ROUNDUP 3/Senkung der Ticketsteuer: Luftfahrt verspricht mehr Flüge
14:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Hensoldt auf 'Buy' - Ziel runter auf 101 Euro
14:31 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax in scharfer Korrektur - Fed-Aussagen verstimmen
14:25 ROUNDUP/Trotz US-Zölle und China-Verlangsamung: Richemont glänzt weiter
14:19 Deutschland sagt Finanzierung von US-Waffen für Ukraine zu
14:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Allianz auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 350 Euro
14:18 Koalition ringt weiter um Position zum Verbrenner-Aus
14:14 ROUNDUP: Junge Union hält Druck auf Merz im Rentenstreit aufrecht
14:09 Saarland: Altreifen-Recycler Pyrum baut zweites Werk